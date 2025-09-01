Peter Kater's New Album, Untethered Heart, #1 Hot New Release On 14 Amazon Charts On Its First Day Out

Untethered Heart was released on August 22, 2025 where it immediately appeared at #1 on Amazon's Hot New Releases in 14 music genres.

Two-time Grammy winner Peter Kater releases his newest album, Untethered Heart.

- Peter KaterLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peter Kater's new album, Untethered Heart, was released world-wide on August 22, 2025 and immediately charted at #1 on Amazon 's Hot Sales charts in 14 genres including Adult Contemporary, Orchestra Jazz, Classical Preludes, New Age, Smooth Jazz, Classical Suites, Classical Improvisational, New Age Instrumental, New Age Relaxation, Classical Fantasies, Jazz Fusion, New Age Healing, Avant-Garde & Fee Jazz, Classical Concertos.Untethered Heart is a (mostly) instrumental 7 song studio album recorded at the famed Skywalker Sound Recording Stage in Marion County, CA and was produced, engineered, and mixed by Mr. Kater. The music is an emotional piano performance by Kater teamed with a dramatic string orchestra that was conducted and arranged by R.J. Miller (who's credits include composing, orchestrating, conducting, and producing contemporary classical recordings with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the St. Petersburg (Russia) Philharmonic Orchestra)."This album is autobiographical. It reflects my lifelong journey to free myself of past woulds, limitations and attachments that have dampened my experience and expression of myself, and my relationship to the world. It's all about liberation and personal sovereignty. A celebration of freedom" Peter Kater explains.Peter Kater is a German-American musician/composer currently based in Hawaii who has recorded over 70 albums and has scored the music for over 100 television & film productions including 11 On and Off-Broadway dramatic plays. His albums, Dancing with Water (released in 2017) and Wings (released in 2019), both won Grammys in the Best New Age Album category. Mr. Kater's music has been featured in events from the Olympic Games to the Kentucky Derby to Wild World of Sports and many in-between. He has performed all over the world including the United Nations where he received the prestigious United Nations Environment Leadership Award.Mr. Kater is a long-time supporter of holistic wellness and regularly hosts his 'The Art of Presence' retreats in various locations. "Being present with yourself and in your life is the single most healing, inspiring and transformative practice you will ever learn." - Peter KaterUntethered Heart is now available on all major music platforms including Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify . For additional information on Peter Kater, his retreats, and where he is performing, please visit his website at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">PeterKater.

