'CEO Feels It Is Okay To Steal...': Piotr Szczerek's Drogbruk Faces Review Bombing For Snatching Cap From Kid

MENAFN - Live Mint) A viral video has led to the public shaming of Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek, triggering bad reviews for his company Drogbruk online. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the millionaire businessman taking a cap from Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak who had just defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia in the second round of the US Open, which was apparently meant for a young fan.

The incident has sparked widespread controversy on the incident, with many social media users accusing Szczerek of snatching away what could be a special moment for the child.

Check out the video here:Businessman's company flooded with bad reviews

The controversy against Piotr Szczerek soon came out of the zone of social media and started having effect on his company. Drogbruk, the paving and landscaping company co-founded by the millionaire, became a target online with thousands of internet users flooding platforms such as Google, GoWork and Trustpilot with one-star ratings and bad reviews.

Many of the reviews were written by people who had not yet used the company's services and indicated that they never intended to do given Szczerek's behaviour.

“CEO is a rich guy with no class. Steals from kids then threatens to sue those that speak out against that sort of behaviour,” a review on Google said, carrying a one star rating.

| Who is Peter Navarro, fiercest India critic over Russian oil purchases?| Man applies to be CEO of OpenAI, gets response from ChatGPT maker

“A company with an unethical CEO who tramples on the weak. It doesn't deserve to be considered for any kind of deal,” another review read.

“This man is TRASH! This man is a THIEF. Very disrespect individual. Bad business all around,” a Google user wrote.

On Google, Drogbruk now has a 1.3 star review, which is not considered good.

On TrustPilot, the rating dropped to 1.1, with users commenting things like,“CEO feels it ok to steal from a child... CEO feels it ok to steal from a childs dream and one of the childs BIGGEST moments of joy. Why would I want to do business with anyone like this??”

Piotr Szczerek issues apology

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Piotr Szczerek has issued an apology, saying he has made a“serious mistake”.

“In the emotions, in the crowd's joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction–for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs. This false assumption made me reach out instinctively,” he said.

| Is Dream11 headed for layoffs amid govt's money games ban?

“Today I know that what I did looked like deliberately taking a keepsake from a child,” the Drogbruk CEO added.

Meanwhile, tennis player Kamil Majchrzak took the matter into his own hands and went online to find the kid who could not get the signed cap. He later sent the young fan another signed cap along with some other merchandise in a gesture that has been applauded online.