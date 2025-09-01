Hyrotrader: Ranked Among The Best Crypto Prop Firms And Redefining The Industry Through Innovation And Scale

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)In the rapidly evolving world of trading, HyroTrader has emerged as one of the best crypto prop firms, setting new standards in transparency, technology, and community building. Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Samuel Drnda, HyroTrader has grown from an ambitious idea into a global company with 34 full-time employees, a community of 30,000+ traders, and recognition across the industry as a true pioneer.

From Startup Roots to Industry Leadership

The HyroTrader story began with Samuel Drnda, a young entrepreneur who previously built and exited a company focused on automation, machine learning, and AI solutions, and also ran a performance marketing agency with over 40 employees. At just 24 years old, Drnda launched HyroTrade, a crypto CFD trading platform that attracted thousands of customers.

During this time, Drnda also gained first-hand experience at Golem Trading, a traditional Prague-based prop trading firm. There, he realized something important: while forex traders had access to prop firms like FTMO, which generated more than $213 million in 2023, no equivalent solution existed for crypto traders.

In 2023, Drnda pivoted the business into HyroTrader, an evaluation-based crypto prop firm built to provide traders with real opportunities to scale with capital, tools, and education.

The First to Innovate: Bybit API Integration

HyroTrader quickly made its mark by becoming the first crypto prop firm to introduce a direct API integration with Bybit. This innovation reshaped the industry, enabling traders to connect their accounts directly and trade in a way that had never been possible before.

Other firms soon followed, adopting similar approaches, but the impact was clear: HyroTrader was setting the pace for the entire industry.“When we innovate, the industry follows,” says CEO Samuel Drnda.“We don't just participate in this market - we move it forward.”

Scaling Capital Access for Traders

HyroTrader gives traders the ability to access funded accounts up to $200,000, profit splits of 70–90%, and the opportunity to scale up to $1 million in trading capital.

So far, the firm has:

Funded 700+ traders

Processed more than $2 million in payouts

Built a community of 30,000+ users worldwide

This commitment has earned HyroTrader recognition in the industry, being ranked twice among the best crypto prop firms by respected outlets such as:



Altfins: The Best Crypto Prop Trading Firms Living From Trading: Top Crypto Prop Firms

Community and Global Presence

HyroTrader is more than just a platform - it's a global community. In late 2024, the company organized a trading tournament at Bybit HQ in Dubai, bringing together the top 30 crypto traders. The event went viral, generating over 170,000 views on social media and further boosting HyroTrader's reputation as one of the most innovative names in the industry.

Today, the team includes 34 full-time employees, with 15 in the Prague office and the rest working remotely from around the world. To support global growth, HyroTrader is also opening a new office in Dubai, a major hub for international crypto trading.

Combating Fraud with Decentralization

As the popularity of prop trading grows, so too has the number of fraudulent projects. HyroTrader is responding by building a decentralized crypto prop trading protocol, which will allow trader evaluations and performance to be recorded transparently on the blockchain.

This innovation will provide traders with a verifiable trading history and give other firms the chance to build on the same framework, improving standards across the entire industry.

Investing in People and Product Development

HyroTrader is now entering its most ambitious growth phase yet. The company is hiring aggressively and investing heavily into product development to ensure its platform can scale efficiently.

“By bringing in the best talent and building scalable technology, we're preparing for the next stage - serving over a million traders worldwide,” explains Drnda.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, HyroTrader is preparing several major initiatives:



New Scalable Application (2025): Launching a next-generation trading platform designed to scale operations to over 1 million users.

Crypto Fund for Algo Traders: Supporting algorithmic traders with real capital, helping them test, validate, and scale their strategies. Expanding API Integrations: Partnering with multiple leading exchanges to bring prop trading to new markets. Exchanges themselves are showing strong interest, recognizing that the model generates substantial trading volume.

A Trusted Name Among the Best Crypto Prop Firms

With consistent innovation, industry-first integrations, and a clear vision for the future, HyroTrader continues to earn its reputation as one of the best crypto prop firms in the world.

HyroTrader was built to empower traders with real opportunities,” says Drnda.“From Bybit API integration to decentralized protocols, everything we do is about pushing the industry forward while protecting and supporting our community.

To learn more about HyroTrader or apply for a trading challenge, visit hyrotrader .