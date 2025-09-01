Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmir Professionals Step Into Global Rotary Network To Lead Change

Kashmir Professionals Step Into Global Rotary Network To Lead Change


2025-09-01 03:11:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
New Rotary Club members

SRINAGAR: A new chapter is unfolding for Kashmir's civic leadership.

In a ceremony marking both professional achievement and a commitment to service, prominent Kashmiris joined Rotary International through the Rotary Club of Kashmir, signaling a local voice in a global humanitarian network.

Pulmonologist Dr. Naveed Nazir, academician Dr. Ruheela Hassan, civil services officer Anisa Nabi, and journalist-artist Nazir Ganaie stood among the most visible faces, alongside Dr. Ibrar Bashir Sheerazi, a respected healthcare professional.

Their induction reflects Rotary's guiding principle,“Service Above Self,” and the network's emphasis on leadership, integrity, and tackling pressing challenges.

Rotary International connects 1.4 million members across more than 200 countries, blending expertise from business, education, healthcare, and the arts to drive global initiatives.

MENAFN01092025000215011059ID1110002793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search