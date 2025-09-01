Kashmir Professionals Step Into Global Rotary Network To Lead Change
SRINAGAR: A new chapter is unfolding for Kashmir's civic leadership.
In a ceremony marking both professional achievement and a commitment to service, prominent Kashmiris joined Rotary International through the Rotary Club of Kashmir, signaling a local voice in a global humanitarian network.
Pulmonologist Dr. Naveed Nazir, academician Dr. Ruheela Hassan, civil services officer Anisa Nabi, and journalist-artist Nazir Ganaie stood among the most visible faces, alongside Dr. Ibrar Bashir Sheerazi, a respected healthcare professional.
Their induction reflects Rotary's guiding principle,“Service Above Self,” and the network's emphasis on leadership, integrity, and tackling pressing challenges.
Rotary International connects 1.4 million members across more than 200 countries, blending expertise from business, education, healthcare, and the arts to drive global initiatives.
