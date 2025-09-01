Home Minister Reviews Security Situation In J&K

Jammu- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Centre's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

He instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in the Union territory.

The home minister was chairing a meeting at Raj Bhavan here, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director IB, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officers, an official spokesman said.

While taking stock of the security situation, Shah appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and security agencies for the smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra. More than 4,00,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas this year.

Shah also appreciated the role played by the security forces in relief and rescue work following the recent flash floods in the UT and assured full support of the CAPFs in managing natural calamities, the spokesman said.