Azerbaijan Strengthens Global Role Through SCO Engagement

Today, as the leading state of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan not only plays a key role in the region but also actively contributes across the entire Eurasian space to the deepening of economic, cultural, political, and diplomatic ties among peoples, and demonstrates determination in adopting new decisions and implementing approaches to ensure better and more prosperous living conditions for people.

Our country is interested in developing its multifaceted foreign diplomacy by strengthening relations with friendly and partner countries, as well as with international and regional organizations. Azerbaijan does not limit itself to domestic reforms within its borders but also engages in effective cooperation on international platforms, including with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), fulfilling its obligations responsibly.

It should be noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-established on June 15, 2001, by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan-is a regional cooperation organization aimed at fostering good-neighborly and friendly relations, strengthening mutual trust, promoting effective cooperation in various fields, ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region, and supporting joint efforts to build a fair new international political and economic order. Later, Belarus, India, Pakistan, and Iran also became full members, while Mongolia and Afghanistan received observer status. Azerbaijan, along with 13 other countries, cooperates with the SCO as a “dialogue partner.”

In 2016, a memorandum reflecting areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO was signed. Among the priority areas of this cooperation-traditionally emphasized by the SCO and of particular importance to Azerbaijan-are combating terrorism and separatism, and ensuring regional security and stability. Additionally, Azerbaijan's key role on the international stage in promoting intercultural dialogue, multiculturalism, and tolerance is among the topics of major focus.

President Ilham Aliyev's regular invitations and participation in SCO Summits are a testament to the high respect he commands as a resolute and visionary leader on the global stage.

On August 30, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a working visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin at the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to attend the SCO Plus Summit, as well as the official events and military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's victory over foreign military aggression and fascism. This visit was of great significance for the ongoing development of Azerbaijan-China relations and the reassessment of cooperation opportunities within the SCO framework.

During the visit-considered a symbol of friendship and brotherhood-a productive meeting took place between the heads of state. At the same time, discussions were held with leaders of China's leading companies on cooperation in areas such as transportation, communications, digitization, and energy.

In general, thanks to large-scale infrastructure projects initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in recent years, Azerbaijan has transformed into a major international transportation and logistics hub. The country plays an increasingly important role in the implementation of regional communication projects such as the East–West and North–South transport corridors. Notably, the Washington Declaration, signed on August 8, 2025, by the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia, introduced new realities in the South Caucasus. It further strengthens Azerbaijan's role within the Middle Corridor initiative and boosts the interest of China and other SCO member states in this cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Summit is a direct result of Azerbaijan's growing international influence and the success of its multilateral diplomacy. At a time when the political architecture of the world is being redefined, Azerbaijan is increasing its engagement with many regional organizations through a neutral and cooperation-oriented policy. Cooperation with the SCO is a component of this policy and serves the strategic goal of turning Azerbaijan into a key hub for Asia–Europe transportation, energy, and trade connectivity.

Another factor that increased the significance of the visit was its timing-during a period when new prospects for peace are emerging in the South Caucasus. In the context of a preliminary peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev's active diplomatic moves at the international level demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to stability and cooperation in the region. Considering the SCO's agenda on security and regional cooperation, Azerbaijan's participation in the Summit reaffirms its position as an initiator of peace and sustainable development in the region.

Another noteworthy point is that before this visit, on August 22, 2025, the President of Azerbaijan participated in a high-level meeting held in the Turkmen city of Türkmenbaşy with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. During that event, intergovernmental documents covering transport and logistics were signed. This is not only a reflection of Azerbaijan's consistent, multi-vector foreign policy as a model member of the Organization of Turkic States, but also a logical step aligned with its activities within the SCO.

In conclusion, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the People's Republic of China and participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit is yet another successful step in Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy. This visit not only strengthens Azerbaijan's relations with global organizations but also vividly demonstrates the country's growing influence and economic-political power both within the region and beyond. At the same time, it opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan to play a more active role in the SCO and to deepen both bilateral and multilateral relations in the future.

