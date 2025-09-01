Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Totalenergies Wins Nzombo Exploration Permit In Congo


2025-09-01 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. TotalEnergies, in partnership with QatarEnergy and the national company SNPC, has been awarded the Nzombo exploration permit in the Republic of the Congo, Trend reports.

TotalEnergies holds a 50% stake and will act as operator, while QatarEnergy and SNPC hold 35% and 15% respectively.

The 1,000-square-kilometer Nzombo permit is located approximately 100 kilometers off the coast of Pointe-Noire, near the Moho production facilities operated by TotalEnergies EP Congo. The initial work program includes the drilling of one exploration well, which is expected to commence before the end of 2025.

Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President of Exploration at TotalEnergies, said the award reflects the company's ongoing strategy to expand its exploration portfolio with high-impact prospects that can benefit from existing infrastructure. He added that the permit further reinforces TotalEnergies' long-standing partnership with the Republic of the Congo.

The Nzombo prospect is considered a promising addition to the company's portfolio, highlighting TotalEnergies' focus on leveraging strategic locations to maximize resource potential in the region.

