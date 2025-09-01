Ledford Billiard Supply Announces Consignment Of The Legendary 'Cat's Paw' Pool Table, Now On Display In Greenville, SC

Ledford Billiard Supply is proud to announce the consignment and exhibition of one of the rarest and most historically significant pool tables in the world: the J. M. Brunswick & Balke Co. "Cat's Paw" experimental model. This magnificent antique, never put into production and with only a handful of examples known to exist, is now available for viewing at the Ledford Billiard Supply showroom in Greenville, South Carolina.

Designed and crafted by the J. M. Brunswick & Balke Company between 1873-1884, the "Cat's Paw" table is a marvel of 19th-century woodworking and design. Its existence was the subject of a decades-long search that began with rumors in the 1970s of a table sitting in pieces in a Midwest warehouse. After extensive investigation, a table with the serial number "0098" was located and acquired by a noted collector in 2007, before being professionally restored to its original, exacting specifications.

The table's exquisite features include:

- Dimensions: A tournament-sized 4.5′×9′ playing surface.

- Exotic Materials: Rosewood rails and burled walnut sides, accented with detailed inlays of teak, tulipwood, and ivory.

- Historical Significance: The "Cat's Paw" served as a design precursor to one of Brunswick's most popular tables, the renowned Monarch, with much of its heritage tracing back to this experimental model.

"The 'Cat's Paw' represents a pinnacle of billiard history and craftsmanship," said a representative from Ledford Billiard Supply. "This is a table so rare that many longtime Brunswick dealers have never even seen a photograph of a genuine one. We are incredibly honored to have it in our showroom and offer enthusiasts and collectors this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view it up close."

The "Cat's Paw" is a centerpiece of any game room and a testament to the J. M. Brunswick & Balke Company's legacy of innovation and quality. It is a must-see for anyone with an appreciation for antique billiards, fine furniture, and a unique piece of American craftsmanship.

Interested parties and media are invited to visit the Ledford Billiard Supply showroom for an exclusive viewing at 1200 Woodruff Rd, STE G27 Greenville SC 29607.

The full documentary can be viewed about this table's journey on YouTube:

About Ledford Billiard Supply:

Ledford Billiard Supply is a premier provider of high-quality billiard tables, game room furniture, and accessories. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for the game, Ledford Billiard Supply offers a curated selection of products and services for both casual players and serious collectors.

To learn more about Ledford Billiard Supply or talk to a representative, call at +1 864-283-6929.