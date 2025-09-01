Denver's Foothills Paving Launches Innovative Five-Year Pavement Maintenance Program For Property Managers

MENAFN - GetNews)



WHEAT RIDGE, CO - Sep 1, 2025 - Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc ., a premier provider of asphalt and concrete solutions in the Denver metropolitan area, announced today the launch of their Custom Five-Year Maintenance Program specifically designed for property managers. This innovative program addresses the growing demand for structured, long-term pavement maintenance strategies that maximize property value while minimizing unexpected repair costs.

The new maintenance program leverages Foothills Paving's 25+ years of industry experience to create tailored maintenance schedules for commercial properties, multi-family complexes, and homeowners associations throughout the Denver Metro area, Front Range, and foothills regions.

"Property managers face unique challenges when it comes to pavement maintenance," said John Anderson, Operations Director at Foothills Paving & Maintenance. "Our new five-year program provides property managers with a comprehensive, proactive approach that addresses potential issues before they become costly problems. This structured maintenance strategy significantly extends pavement life while providing predictable budgeting for our clients."

The Custom Five-Year Maintenance Program includes regularly scheduled inspections, preventative treatments, and prioritized repairs utilizing Foothills Pavin 's complete range of services, including asphalt sealcoating, crack sealing, infrared asphalt repair, and concrete maintenance. Each program is customized based on the specific conditions, usage patterns, and environmental factors affecting the property.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance has built its reputation on delivering exceptional paving solutions through ethical business practices and a commitment to building long-term client relationships. The company offers comprehensive asphalt and concrete services for both residential and commercial clients, including new asphalt paving, asphalt repair services (Petromat & Overlay, Full-Depth Patching, Removal & Replacement), asphalt sealcoating, crack sealing, infrared asphalt repair, concrete installation, and concrete repair.

"This program represents our dedication to providing value beyond the initial project," added Anderson. "By implementing strategic maintenance schedules, we help property managers protect their pavement investments while enhancing property appearance and functionality. The program's success is measured by the extended lifespan of the pavement and the reduction in emergency repair situations."

Early participants in the program have reported significant benefits, including improved property aesthetics, enhanced safety conditions, and more predictable maintenance budgets. The structured approach has proven particularly valuable for property managers overseeing multiple locations with varying pavement conditions.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance continues to distinguish itself through its affiliation with industry organizations and commitment to utilizing advanced techniques and materials. The company's expertise in specialized services such as infrared asphalt repair, which provides precise, seamless repairs to damaged asphalt surfaces, further demonstrates their technical capabilities and dedication to quality.

About Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc. is Denver's trusted paving expert, delivering comprehensive asphalt and concrete solutions with 25+ years of experience. The company serves the Denver Metro area, Front Range, and foothills regions with a focus on ethical practices and long-term client satisfaction through customized maintenance programs. Foothills Paving provides services for commercial and residential clients, including new asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, sealcoating, crack sealing, infrared asphalt repair, and concrete installation and repair.

Contact Information:

Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc.

5040 Tabor St.

Wheat Ridge, CO

Phone: 303-462-5600

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Website:

For more information, please contact John Anderson at