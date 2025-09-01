MENAFN - GetNews) Anchored at Antarctica's Highest Point, This Initiative Aims to Reshape the Global News Production through Human-Machine Collaboration







Dome A, Antarctica - Sep 1, 2025 - Human Pioneer News Agency has proudly announced that it has unveiled its bold new charter called the 'Antarctic Declaration' to reshape the future of global news production. The headquarters of this news agency are anchored at Dome A, the highest point of Antarctica, which is also known as Dome Argus. In the unforgiving -80 Celsius cold of the South Pole, this game-changing new initiative seeks to reshape global news production through neutrality, human-machine collaboration, and universal participation.







“Antarctica is the purest and most neutral land on Earth and by establishing our headquarters here, we embrace the symbolism of a continent that belongs to no nation, dedicated only to peace and science.” said Pang Pei, the Member of the Central Cultural Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party and Member of the Beijing Overseas Chinese and Overseas Relations Committee, and the driving force of the philosophy behind the agency's Antarctic choice.“In this extremity, when temperatures reach the calm of cosmic background radiation, political fever subsides, and humanity's shared future becomes clearer.” He added.







While some may see the Antarctic venture as largely symbolic, Pang emphasized its practical significance. According to Pang, the severe polar climate is a chilling reminder that journalism must always return to truth and pragmatism. The agency takes great pride in positioning itself as not belonging to any particular group or a state, but solely to the truth as well as humanity itself. According to Pang, news must not be a privilege and every individual on Earth is their own news agency, which means there are nearly 9 billion branches, 8 billion correspondents.







Human Pioneer News Agency COO Gao Xian

In addition to Pang Pei, Gao Xian is also a key figure in the agency's operations, who highlighted the technological undertakings required for such a project. According to Gao, pioneering developing intercontinental logistics via Starship and establishment of superconducting quantum communication networks are keys to successfully operate in this region. He also emphasized that these challenges reflect the determination to innovate while remaining faithful to the agency's values.

“We aim to build a global intelligent media ecosystem where every voice can be heard, and every fact can be verified.” Pang added. To safeguard credibility, the Human Pioneer News Agency deploys a transparent verification system combining multi-source cross-checking with AI support. Its proprietary system called 'Prophet' employs deep learning for clue mining, multilingual translation, and sentiment analysis. Pang believes that this system does not replace human judgment, but it only augments it, enabling journalists and citizens alike to uphold accuracy and accountability.