Logistics Automation Market Recent Developments, Trends, Opportunities, Future Scope And Technologies Shaping The Future Forecast To 2029

"KION Group (Germany), Honeywell (US), Daifuku (Japan), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), ABB (Switzerland), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Manhattan Associates (US)."Logistics Automation Market by Offering (Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Conveyors, Warehouse Management Systems), Technology (RPA, Big Data, Blockchain) - Global Forecast to 2029.

The global logistics automation market is projected to increase from an estimated USD 35.14 billion in 2024 to USD 52.53 billion in 2029, growing at a compound yearly growth rate of 8.4%. IoT-enabled smart warehousing systems, artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis that optimizes supply chain operations and boosts decision-making effectiveness, and advancements in cold chain logistics that increase the effectiveness of temperature-sensitive deliveries are the main drivers of market expansion.

By software deployment mode, cloud is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

By deployment mode, cloud segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Cloud-based solutions provide flexibility, scalability, and cost-effective management of the complex global supply chain that the logistics companies need to manage. The advantage of such a solution is that it has access to real-time data, which, in turn, optimizes routes, inventory management, and other fleet at different locations without requiring huge infrastructure on the on-premises network. Cloud platforms also facilitate easier integration with other digital tools such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, which otherwise helps in the smooth operation process and enhances decision-making capability. Cloud deployment also allows for easier updates and maintenance. This reduces downtime as well as overheads from IT teams. Increasing demand for remote operations and the need for more agile and scalable logistics systems is a strong driver of the continued dominance of the cloud segment in logistics automation software.

By automation software, transport system management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the logistics automation market due to increasing demand for real-time tracking, route optimization, and efficient fleet management. Companies are adopting TMS because of the rise in online shopping, the interconnected nature of supply chains worldwide, and the need to reduce operational costs. The integration of AI, IoT, and cloud technology in transportation management systems results in faster deliveries and better resource utilization. The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and fuel usage is driving the implementation of transportation management systems for automating logistics, ultimately enhancing sustainability.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Logistics automation is most likely going to be the largest market area in the Asia Pacific region, driven by rapid industrialization, rising volumes of e-commerce, and increased adoption of advanced technologies in supply chains. Major countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are also leading in the implementation of automation solutions to meet the ever-growing demand for faster and more efficient logistics operations. The region has a large consumer base, and the emergence of e-retailers has rapidly increased demand for streamlined logistics processes such as automated warehouses, autonomous vehicles, and AI-based inventory management systems. In addition, smart manufacturing and the effort to digitalize started by the government, mainly in China and India, are accelerating the adoption of logistics automation technologies. Asia Pacific's strong infrastructure development and thrust towards innovation along with investments in automation technologies put this region at the commanding lead in the global logistics automation market.

Unique Features in the Logistics Automation Market

Vendors increasingly blend warehouse management, warehouse execution, and transport systems into a single control layer. This enables unified task prioritization-from pick waves to loading and last-mile-based on real-time constraints like carrier cutoffs and dock availability.

Platforms can dispatch and balance work across mixed fleets (AMRs, AGVs, pallet movers) from multiple vendors. Dynamic traffic control, zone reservations, and battery/state-of-charge awareness reduce congestion and idle time.

Machine learning predicts demand down to SKU-location granularity to optimize slotting, pick paths, and labor rosters. Systems adapt to seasonality and promotions, lifting lines per hour without hard reconfiguration.

Computer vision and 3D sensors automate carton/pallet identification, damage detection, and dimensional weight capture. This slashes manual checks and improves charge accuracy for carriers and customers.

Major Highlights of the Logistics Automation Market

The surge in online retail, same-day delivery, and high consumer expectations is accelerating the adoption of logistics automation. Warehouses and fulfillment centers are investing in robotics, automated storage, and AI-driven systems to handle the exponential rise in parcel volumes efficiently.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and robotic picking arms are becoming central to warehouse and transportation workflows. Their ability to handle repetitive tasks, reduce manual labor, and offer flexibility in operations makes them a key driver of market growth.

Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics are being deployed to optimize inventory management, forecast demand, and enhance route planning. These technologies enable real-time decision-making, reduce costs, and improve service levels across supply chains.

WMS platforms integrated with real-time dashboards and control towers provide end-to-end visibility across warehouses and transportation. Organizations are adopting these systems to improve accuracy, boost order fulfillment speed, and streamline multi-site operations.

Top Companies in the Logistics Automation Market

The major logistics automation providers include KION Group (Germany), Honeywell (US), Daifuku (Japan), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), ABB (Switzerland), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Manhattan Associates (US), KUKA Group (Germany) and Jungheinrich (Germany). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the logistics automation market.

HONEYWELL

Honeywell has established itself as one of the leaders in the logistics automation market by offering advanced warehouse solutions that address the complexities of modern distribution and fulfillment operations. Their systems enhance efficiency and adaptability, enabling businesses to manage increased SKU diversity, meet stringent service level agreements, and tackle labor shortages effectively. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, AI, and data analytics, Honeywell Intelligrated not only optimizes operational performance but also future-proofs organizations against evolving market demands. Their commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions has solidified their competitive advantage in the rapidly changing landscape of logistics automation.

ABB

ABB has positioned itself as one of the key player in the logistics automation market by leveraging its extensive expertise in electrification, robotics, and digitalization. The company focuses on creating integrated solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency in supply chains, addressing challenges like labor shortages and increasing demand for faster delivery. By combining advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning with their automation systems, ABB enables businesses to streamline operations and reduce costs. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability, along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions, has further solidified their competitive advantage, allowing them to adapt to the evolving needs of the logistics sector effectively.

Daifuku Daifuku Co., Ltd., established in 1937 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading provider of material handling systems. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of automated systems for various industries, including automotive, electronics, and logistics. Daifuku's product offerings encompass conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and sorting systems, all aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. With a global presence, Daifuku serves clients worldwide, delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet diverse material handling needs.

IBM IBM, founded in 1911 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, is a multinational technology and consulting company. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including hardware, software, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. IBM is renowned for its mainframe computers, data analytics capabilities, and contributions to AI through its Watson platform. Over the years, IBM has shifted its focus towards cloud-based services and AI, aiming to provide innovative solutions that drive digital transformation for businesses across various industries.

SAP SAP SE, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, is a leading multinational software corporation specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of applications, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, and various cloud-based services, designed to streamline business processes across finance, supply chain management, and customer relationship management. SAP has a significant global presence, serving clients in numerous countries and industries. In recent years, SAP has emphasized its transition to cloud computing and the integration of artificial intelligence into its offerings, aiming to enhance efficiency and drive innovation for its customers.