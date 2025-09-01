Neuroprosthetics Market Projected To Reach USD 14.64 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Neurological Disorders And Technological Advancements

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Neuroprosthetics Market"Neuroprosthetics companies shaping the industry include: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, NeuroPace, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Sonova, NeuroSigma, Inc., Blackrock Neurotech, Synchron, LivaNova, Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, BrainGate, NEVRO CORP., Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., BrainCo, Inc., Axoft Inc., Demant A/S, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Cognixion, Inc., and others.

Albany, United States, September 2025 – The global Neuroprosthetics Market is poised for strong growth, with market size projected to more than double from USD 7.14 billion in 2024 to USD 14.64 billion by 2032 , advancing at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period (2025–2032). The market is witnessing robust demand fueled by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising incidence of nerve injuries, hearing and vision impairments, and accelerating research and development (R&D) efforts by key industry players.

Recent Developments in the Neuroprosthetics Market



Feb 2024 – Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval for its WaveWriter SCS Systems for chronic low back and leg pain.

Jan 2024 – Abbott Laboratories secured FDA approval for Liberta RC, the world's smallest rechargeable DBS system , treating Parkinson's disease and essential tremor.

Apr 2024 – Medtronic received FDA approval for Inceptiv, a closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator for chronic pain.

Mar 2021 – Second Sight Medical Products gained FDA approval for Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System , enabling vision restoration for the blind. Jan 2021 – Boston Scientific launched its Vercise Genus DBS System for advanced Parkinson's disease management.

Discover how groundbreaking FDA approvals and next-generation technologies are shaping the future of neuroprosthetics. Stay ahead with in-depth insights into market growth, key innovations, and leading players driving advancements in neurological care. @ Download the Full Neuroprosthetics Market Report

Growing Need for Neuroprosthetics

Neuroprosthetics are implantable devices designed to restore or replace lost neurological functions by directly interacting with the nervous system. These devices are playing a critical role in improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from conditions such as spinal cord injuries, motor neuron disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and sensory impairments including hearing and vision loss .

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , approximately 15.4 million people were living with spinal cord injuries worldwide in 2021 . Similarly, the United Spinal Association highlighted that around 17,700 new spinal cord injury cases are diagnosed annually in the United States . Neuroprosthetic solutions such as motor prosthetics and spinal cord stimulators have become essential in restoring mobility and function in such patients, underscoring their growing importance in healthcare.

Furthermore, the burden of neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders continues to rise globally. WHO data from 2023 revealed that 55 million people worldwide are currently living with dementia , with nearly 10 million new cases reported each year . Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60–70% of these cases. As the incidence of neurological disorders increases, the demand for neuroprosthetic devices is expected to expand significantly.

Unlock the full report to benchmark competitor activities, track recent product approvals, and identify investment opportunities in the evolving Neuroprosthetics market @ Neuroprosthetics Market Size and Forecast

Expanding Role in Sensory Impairments

Beyond motor and cognitive applications, neuroprosthetics are addressing the rising prevalence of sensory impairments. WHO reported in 2023 that over 190 million Europeans suffer from hearing loss , a number projected to surpass 230 million by 2050 . Cochlear implants , a leading type of auditory neuroprosthetic, are transforming the lives of individuals with severe hearing impairments by bypassing damaged parts of the ear and directly stimulating the auditory nerve. Similarly, retinal prosthetics are advancing to help restore vision for patients with degenerative eye conditions.

Key Neuroprosthetics Market Drivers

The market growth is being driven by:



Rising incidence of neurological disorders and injuries such as ALS, Parkinson's, dementia, spinal muscular atrophy, and CRPS.

Increasing adoption of neuroprosthetic devices for hearing loss and vision impairment.

Technological advancements and product approvals , including next-generation closed-loop systems and brain-computer interface (BCI) solutions. Expanding R&D collaborations such as Rice University and Houston Methodist's Center for Translational Neural Prosthetics.

However, challenges such as high costs, limited accessibility in low-income regions, and shortage of specialized training continue to restrain widespread adoption. Overcoming these barriers remains crucial for unlocking the full potential of neuroprosthetic technologies.

Access in-depth insights, including growth forecasts, pipeline developments, and competitive landscapes, to guide your investment and strategic planning @ Neuroprosthetics Market Drivers and Barriers

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation Insights

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation By Type



Motor Prosthetics

Cognitive Prosthetics

Auditory Prosthetics (Cochlear Implants) Visual Prosthetics (Retinal Implants)

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation By Procedure



Invasive Non-Invasive

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation By Technology



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Others

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation By Geography



North America Neuroprosthetics Market

Europe Neuroprosthetics Market

Asia-Pacific Neuroprosthetics Market Rest of the World

Among these, the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) segment is anticipated to hold a leading share due to its effectiveness in treating chronic pain, failed back syndrome, and CRPS. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, approximately 200,000 people in the U.S. are affected by CRPS annually , further boosting SCS adoption.

Gain exclusive access to detailed segmentation, competitive benchmarking, and emerging opportunities in the Neuroprosthetics Market – Forecast 2032. @ Neuroprosthetics Market Insight and Competitive Landscape

Neuroprosthetics Regional Outlook

North America: Neuroprosthetics Market Leader

North America is expected to dominate the neuroprosthetics market during the forecast period, driven by:



High prevalence of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and depression .

Increasing hearing loss cases – CDC reported 6,520 cases of permanent hearing loss in 2021 in the U.S. Rapid technological innovation – U.S.-based Blackrock Neurotech introduced Neuralace , a next-gen neural interface enabling memory restoration and mental health disorder treatment.

Europe & Asia-Pacific: Emerging Growth Hubs



Europe Neuroprosthetics Market benefits from a growing elderly population, high prevalence of dementia, and advanced healthcare systems. Asia-Pacific Neuroprosthetics Market offers vast growth potential due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and a disproportionately high burden of hearing loss in low- and middle-income countries.

Key Players in the Neuroprosthetics Market

Prominent Neuroprosthetics companies shaping the industry include: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, NeuroPace, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Sonova, NeuroSigma, Inc., Blackrock Neurotech, Synchron, LivaNova, Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, BrainGate, NEVRO CORP., Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., BrainCo, Inc., Axoft Inc., Demant A/S, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Cognixion, Inc., and others.

Schedule a Personalized Market Strategy Call. Connect with our analysts to discuss how evolving trends in embolic protection technologies can impact your business and identify high-growth opportunities across regions @ Neuroprosthetics Companies and Manufacturers

Neuroprosthetics Future Outlook

The neuroprosthetics industry is set for transformative growth as innovation accelerates. Market expansion will be driven by:



Next-gen brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) enabling direct communication between the brain and external devices.

Miniaturization and wireless neuroprosthetics , enhancing patient comfort and reducing complications.

Wider adoption in developing economies as healthcare infrastructure improves. Strategic collaborations and investments between research institutions, start-ups, and leading corporations.

Despite challenges around affordability and accessibility, the increasing global burden of neurological conditions ensures a promising outlook for neuroprosthetic technologies.

Table of Contents:

1. Neuroprosthetics Market Report Introduction

2. Neuroprosthetics Market Executive Summary

3. Neuroprosthetics Competitive Landscape

4. Neuroprosthetics Regulatory Analysis

5. Neuroprosthetics Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Neuroprosthetics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Neuroprosthetics Market Assessment

8. Neuroprosthetics Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Medtronic

8.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3. Abbott Laboratories

8.4. NeuroPace, Inc.

8.5. Cochlear Ltd.

8.6. Sonova

8.7. NeuroSigma, Inc.

8.8. Blackrock Neurotech

8.9. Synchron

8.10. LivaNova, Inc.

8.11. MED-EL Medical Electronics

8.12. BrainGate

8.13. NEVRO CORP.

8.14. Terumo Corporation

8.15. Penumbra, Inc.

8.16. BrainCo, Inc.

8.17. Axoft Inc.

8.18. Demant A/S

8.19. Synapse Biomedical Inc.

8.20. Cognixion, Inc.

9. Neuroprosthetics KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in life sciences. With expertise spanning drug development, market analysis, and healthcare consulting , DelveInsight supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies in navigating complex challenges, identifying growth opportunities, and accelerating innovation in oncology and beyond.