Taekwondo Olympic Medalist Samer Kamal Launches Inspiring New Book“The Grand Master Inspiring Generations”

MENAFN - GetNews) Olympic Bronze Medalist and 9th Dan Taekwondo Grand Master Samer Kamal proudly announces the release of his highly anticipated book, The Grand Master – Inspiring Generations. Now available worldwide on Amazon in both paperback and eBook formats, the book offers an intimate look into the life, challenges, and triumphs of a global Taekwondo icon.

Drawing from his journey, from winning an Olympic medal at the 1988 Seoul Games to founding Champions Martial Arts in Canada. Kamal shares powerful lessons on perseverance, discipline, and the spirit of leadership. His story transcends sports, aiming to inspire youth, athletes, and anyone striving for success in life.“This book is not just about my journey,” says Kamal.“It's about showing people that with determination and the right mindset, they can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. My hope is that readers of all ages will be motivated to believe in themselves and never give up on their dreams.

The Grand Master – Inspiring Generations highlights:

. Behind-the-scenes insights from the Olympic journey.

. The evolution of Taekwondo from traditional roots to modern sport.

. The founding and growth of Champions Martial Arts into an international community.

. Life lessons on resilience, leadership, and inspiring future generations.

With more than 40 years of global martial arts experience, Samer Kamal has been recognized internationally for his contributions to Taekwondo and community development. His new book captures not only the story of a champion but also the spirit of a mentor who has devoted his life to guiding others Grand Master – Inspiring Generations is now available on Amazon in eBook and paperback formats.







About the Author

Samer Kamal is a Taekwondo Olympic Bronze Medalist (Seoul 1988), Silver Medalist at the 1986 Asian Games, and a 9th Dan Grand Master recognized by Kukkiwon. He is the founder of Champions Martial Arts in Canada and Vice President of the World Police Taekwondo Federation. Beyond Taekwondo, Kamal is a visionary leader committed to sports development, education, and inspiring communities worldwide.

