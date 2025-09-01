GCC Ministerial Council: Intensified Efforts To Implement GCC-Japan Action Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministerial Council reaffirmed its firm positions and previous decisions regarding the Iranian occupation of the three islands belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), namely Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.
The Council condemned the continued occupation of the three islands reiterating its full support for the UAE's sovereignty over the islands, their territorial waters, airspace, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone.
It called on Iran to respond positively to the UAE's efforts to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or by referring the matter to the International Court of Justice.
On Kuwait-Iraq relations, the Council reiterated its steadfast positions and previous decisions emphasizing the importance of regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait, including its islands, highlands, and all its maritime zones.
It underscored the need for Iraq's adherence to all relevant bilateral and international agreements, particularly UN Security Council Resolution No. 833 on the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq land and maritime borders.
The Council further called for the completion of the demarcation of maritime boundaries beyond maritime mark No. 162.
The Council also reaffirmed its support for UN Security Council Resolution 2732 and the importance of ongoing UN oversight of the humanitarian file of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons, as well as the issue of Kuwaiti properties, including the national archives.
It emphasized that these files must remain under the umbrella of the United Nations, as outlined in Resolution 2107, which mandates the submission of reports related to Kuwait exclusively to the Security Council.
The Council underlined that the appropriate alternative following the end of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) would be the appointment of a high-level coordinator by the UN Secretary-General to follow up on Kuwait's humanitarian and national files.
The Council called for setting a timeline to review the work of the high-level coordinator and ensure the continuation of periodic reporting to achieve tangible progress.
It also called on the Iraqi government to cooperate in resolving these outstanding issues and to exert maximum effort toward a final settlement.
On the matter of the Al-Durra gas field, the Ministerial Council reiterated its firm and established stance that the entire field lies within the maritime territories of the State of Kuwait.
It stressed that the natural resources in the divided submerged zone adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti partitioned zone, including the entirety of the Al-Durra field, are jointly owned solely by the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Council affirmed the exclusive rights of both countries to exploit the resources in the area, in accordance with international law and the binding agreements between the two states.
It categorically rejected any claims by any other party to rights in the field or the adjacent submerged zone within the defined borders of the partitioned area.
On efforts to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and combat extremism and terrorism, the Council condemned the attack targeting the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) on June 27, which resulted in several casualties.
The Council expressed solidarity with the United Nations and the countries participating in peacekeeping efforts.
The Council also condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on June 30, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. It extended its condolences to the government and people of Pakistan and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Regarding developments in Syria, the Council welcomed the agreement reached to resolve the crisis in Suwayda Governorate, emphasizing the importance of its implementation to safeguard Syria's unity and stability.
It commended Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara's commitment to hold accountable those responsible for violations against civilians in Suwayda and supported efforts to restore security and state authority throughout Syria, while rejecting sectarianism, incitement, and violence.
The Council condemned the "terrorist" attack on Mar Elias Church in Damascus on June 22, which caused deaths and injuries, extending condolences to the Syrian government and people, and the families of the victims.
The Council urged all components of the Syrian people to prioritize dialogue and unity to build a unified Syrian state and reiterated its call on the international community to support Syria and confront ongoing Israeli occupation violations.
The Council called on the Security Council and international community to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities by halting such aggressions and ensuring Israeli occupation's full withdrawal from all occupied Syrian territories.
The Council reviewed the outcomes of recent meetings aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the GCC and Syria. It welcomed the outcomes of the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum held in Damascus on July 24, which seeks to promote investment opportunities in Syria and contribute to strategic projects in key sectors.
The Council praised Qatar's announcement of the inauguration of a natural gas pipeline between Turkey and Syria and commended the efforts of all GCC states supporting Syria's recovery and stability.
Concerning Lebanon, the Council welcomed the statement by Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam affirming the Cabinet's decision to restrict arms possession exclusively to the state across all Lebanese territories, in line with the Taif Agreement and relevant international resolutions.
The Council condemned continued Israeli aggression against Lebanon and emphasized the need for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701. It commended US mediation efforts in this regard and rejected all external interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.
It also welcomed the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2790, which extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until December 31.
Regarding developments in Yemen, the Council underscored the importance of maintaining maritime security and protecting vital sea lanes, condemning threats to regional and global stability, including attacks on commercial vessels and maritime navigation.
The Council condemned the Houthi group's attacks on two cargo vessels, which led to the sinking of the ships, the deaths and disappearance of several crewmembers, and the spillage of nearly 17,000 metric tons of ammonium nitrate into the Red Sea, endangering marine life.
It commended the efforts of the Yemeni National Resistance Forces in seizing a strategic arms shipment of 750 tons en route from Iran to the Houthis.
The Council denounced continued foreign interference in Yemen's internal affairs and the smuggling of weapons and military experts in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.
The Council was briefed on preparations for the upcoming International Conference on Food Security in Yemen, scheduled to be held at the GCC Secretariat on October 27-28. It called on all countries and international organizations to participate actively in the conference.
It also called on donor countries to provide humanitarian and development assistance to Yemen to support economic stability and enhance the role of the Central Bank.
On the Iranian file, the Council stressed the importance of continuing constructive negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program, encompassing all regional security concerns.
The Council praised the positive role of Oman in facilitating dialogue and emphasized the
