Taxzerone Reminder: Trucking Businesses Must File Form 2290 By September 2, 2025

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. trucking businesses are reminded that the deadline to file the Form 2290 , Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, for the tax year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, is Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Normally due on August 31, this year's deadline has been extended to the next business day because August 31 falls on a Sunday.Truckers' current Schedule 1 is set to expire soon, making it critical to renew their filing before the deadline to avoid IRS penalties and interest. With the deadline tomorrow, trucking businesses, owner-operators, and tax professionals are urged to act promptly.About Form 2290Form 2290, the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return , is an IRS filing requirement for trucks with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. The tax collected helps fund the maintenance and construction of the nation's highway system.Key points about Form 2290:✔️ Truckers must file it annually for each taxable vehicle.✔️ Once filed and accepted, truckers receive a watermarked Schedule 1, which serves as proof of payment and is required for vehicle registration and renewals with state DMVs.✔️ Certain vehicles, such as those driven fewer than 5,000 miles annually (7,500 miles for agricultural vehicles), may qualify for suspension of the tax but still require filing.✔️ Filing late may result in penalties and interest charges from the IRS, in addition to delays in truck registration.Affordable PricingForm 2290 e-filing is available at one of the most competitive rates in the industry. Pricing is straightforward with no hidden fees:☑️ $19.99 for a single truck☑️ $24.99 for two trucks☑️ $29.99 for up to five trucksThis transparent pricing ensures that both individual owner-operators and fleet owners can file at an affordable cost without unexpected charges.“Filing Form 2290 on time is not just about compliance; it's about keeping trucks on the road without disruptions,” said Alexia Zepeda, a TaxZerone spokesperson.“We encourage all trucking businesses to file early, double-check vehicle information, and make use of tools that simplify the process. Whether you operate a single truck or a large fleet, timely filing protects your business from penalties and unnecessary delays.”Filing Made EasierThe IRS-authorized e-file provider TaxZerone has already begun accepting Form 2290 for the 2025–2026 tax year. The platform provides step-by-step guidance and features designed to reduce filing errors, including:✔️ Click2File – Copy prior year information and file with a single click.✔️ AutoMagic2290 – Automatically pulls forward business and vehicle details from the previous year's Schedule 1.✔️ Bulk Upload – Simplifies filing for businesses with multiple vehicles.✔️ Free VIN Correction – No additional fee to correct errors in Vehicle Identification Numbers.✔️ IRS Business Rule Validations – Automated checks to minimize rejection rates.✔️ Amendments & Credits – Support for mileage exceeded, weight increase, and Form 8849 Schedule 6 credits.✔️ Free Retransmission – If a return is rejected, users can retransmit at no additional cost.✔️ Mobile App Access – Allows filing directly from the road.Dedicated assistance is available via phone, email, and chat throughout the filing process, ensuring trucking businesses have the guidance they need at every step.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider supporting a wide range of IRS forms including 2290, 8849, 94x forms, 1099s, W-2s, ACA forms, extensions, and nonprofit forms. TaxZerone is a platform dedicated to simplifying the tax filing experience. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach, TaxZerone ensures that filing is simple, secure, and affordable. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its core principles: simplicity, security, and affordability.

