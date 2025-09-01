IRF Roundtable In Pakistan's Capital Demands Justice For Jaranwala Victims

Pastor Kashan, Kashif Mirza, IRF Roundtable Pakistan Coordinator, Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mr. Kheal Das Kohistani, and co-Chair of IRF Roundtable Pakistan, Anila Ali

Faith leaders from Hindu, Sikh, and Christian communities

IRF Roundtable Islamabad brings stake holders together

IRF Roundtable, Islamabad

Minister of State Affirms Government's Commitment to Religious Harmony, Justice

ISLAMABAD, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable in Islamabad concluded its third and final session with a strong call for justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident, marking the second anniversary of the tragic attacks that devastated thousands from minority communities.The gathering lamented that in the last two years none of the perpetrators have been convicted. The accused had destroyed more than 25 churches and 85 homes. Many took to the streets this year too to protest calling for government action.The Roundtable was convened by Anila Ali , Co-Chair of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan, and coordinated by Kashif Mirza, IRF Pakistan. The event was graciously hosted by Pastor Kashan and his wife, Michelle, members of the IRF Roundtable Islamabad. The Chief Guest, Mr. Kheal Das Kohistani, Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing religious harmony and emphasized that justice for the victims remains a priority.A Diverse Gathering of Faith LeadersThe Roundtable brought together a wide spectrum of voices, including eminent Muslim scholars and imams, as well as leaders from Pakistan's Hindu, Sikh, and Christian communities. Civil rights advocates, grassroots organizers, government officials, and international representatives-including the U.S. Embassy-were also present, ensuring inclusive dialogue and representation.Addressing Critical IssuesDiscussions centered on the urgent need to protect religious minorities and uphold constitutional rights. Particular focus was placed on addressing the misuse of blasphemy laws and ensuring justice for those falsely accused. Participants underscored the importance of creating mechanisms to prevent such injustices and to promote equality among all faiths.

