The Rise Of The Needle: Why Non-Surgical Nose Jobs Are Beating The Knife

Before and after NeustemTM at Epione Beverly Hills-non-surgical nose lift and facial contouring with natural, immediate results and minimal downtime

Before and after NeustemTM treatment at Epione Beverly Hills-non-surgical nostril revision for improved balance, symmetry, and natural refinement with no downtime

After a disappointing surgical nose job at another doctors office, this patient came to Epione Beverly Hills for a safe, non-surgical solution with NeustemTM to refine and restore the nose without the risks of revision surgery.

Epione Beverly Hills introduces NeustemTM, a breakthrough non-surgical treatment to sculpt the nose and face with natural results, minimal downtime.

- – Dr. Simon Ourian, MDLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epione Beverly Hills Unveils NeustemTM: The Future of Non-Surgical Facial SculptingCosmetic dermatology is undergoing a historic transformation. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, non-surgical aesthetic procedures have grown by more than 65% over the last decade, with over 17 million minimally invasive treatments performed annually in the United States alone. Patients are increasingly seeking solutions that deliver precision and beauty-without the pain, risk, and downtime of surgery.At the heart of this revolution is Epione Beverly Hills, led by world-renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, MD. Known globally for his artistry and innovation, Dr. Ourian has pioneered multiple breakthrough technologies-including CoolaserTM, CoolbeamTM, MicromatrixTM, and NeustemTM-that have redefined what is possible in modern aesthetics.Among these, NeustemTM has rapidly emerged as the crown jewel: a proprietary regenerative injectable treatment designed to sculpt the face, refine the bridge of the nose, and reverse drooping with unparalleled safety and elegance.WHY NEUSTEMTM?Unlike traditional dermal fillers, which simply add temporary volume, NeustemTM enhances structure, stimulates the skin's regenerative capacity, and integrates seamlessly with natural tissue. The result is a more refined, natural-looking outcome that lasts longer and feels authentically one's own.Clinical Advantages of NeustemTMNon-Surgical Nose Refinement – NeustemTM can be precisely injected along the bridge of the nose to create definition, symmetry, and lift. It addresses drooping tips, flattened nasal bridges, or minor humps in under 30 minutes, compared to surgical rhinoplasty which requires anesthesia and weeks of recovery.Facial Sculpting & Contouring – NeustemTM reshapes cheeks, jawline, and chin for a balanced, youthful profile without implants, scars, or downtime.Safety & Reduced Risk – Surgical rhinoplasty can lead to infection, scarring, or breathing complications. NeustemTM avoids these risks, offering a reversible, low-risk alternative.Minimal Downtime – Most patients return to normal activities the same day, with minor redness or swelling that resolves quickly. Surgical rhinoplasty often requires 2+ weeks off work and up to 12 months for full recovery.Natural & Customizable Results – Each NeustemTM treatment is tailored to the patient's unique features, ensuring harmonization, not alteration.THE RISING DEMAND FOR NON SURGICAL NOSE JOBSNon-surgical rhinoplasty procedures have increased by more than 30% year-over-year, making it one of the fastest-growing areas in aesthetic medicine. Patients want a nose refined without committing to irreversible surgery.At Epione, NeustemTM elevates this trend by combining the immediate results of fillers with the regenerative benefits of advanced biomaterials.“With NeustemTM, we can sculpt the bridge of the nose, lift a drooping tip, and refine facial proportions-all in less than an hour. The results are immediate, natural, and far safer than surgery.” Dr. Simon Ourian, MDNeustemTM NON-SURGICAL vs. SURGICAL Rhinoplasty:NeustemTM Non-Surgical Contouring- Procedure Time: 20–30 minutes in-office- Downtime: Same-day return to normal activity- Risks: Mild swelling redness, and potential for bruising- Result Type: Long-lasting, customizable, adjustable, reversible- Ideal Candidates: Patients seeking aesthetic refinementSurgical Rhinoplasty- Procedure Time:1–3 hours under anesthesia- Downtime: 2–3 weeks of swelling & bruising, swelling up to 12 months- Risks: Infection, scarring, breathing issues- Result Type: Permanent, not reversible- Ideal Candidates: Structural correction patientsEPIONE: A GLOBAL LEADER IN INNOVATIONEpione Beverly Hills is a global destination for beauty seekers-from Hollywood celebrities to international royalty. Its reputation rests on three pillars:- Exclusivity – Every injection at Epione, including NeustemTM and our signature treatments, is performed personally by Dr. Simon Ourian, and cannot be found anywhere else.- Innovation – Merging regenerative medicine with aesthetic artistry, Epione sets global benchmarks.- Trust – With over two decades of expertise, Dr. Ourian has earned the confidence of patients worldwide.A NEW STANDARD IN BEAUTYThe future of cosmetic dermatology is minimally invasive, regenerative, and natural-looking. NeustemTM embodies all three, offering patients confidence and beauty that honor their individuality.As demand for discreet, safe treatments grows, Epione remains at the forefront-guiding patients toward results that are not just seen, but felt.ABOUT EPIONE BEVERLY HILLSFounded by Dr. Simon Ourian, MD, Epione Beverly Hills is the world's leading center for cosmetic dermatology. Known for exclusive innovations including CoolaserTM, CoolbeamTM, MicromatrixTM, and NeustemTM, Epione attracts patients worldwide seeking the highest standards in non-surgical aesthetics.Press Contact:Epione Beverly HillsPhone: (310) 271-6506Email: ...Website:

