Punjab Hockey League: Roundglass Hockey Academy And SAI Sonipat Secure Second Straight Wins
In the first match of the day, SAI NCOE trounced SDAT Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu 5-0, with Happy Singh, Harpal Singh, Ashvani Singh, Ankush, and Pankaj Sharma scoring the goals, completing a dominant performance.
Namdhari Hockey Academy secured a 4-2 victory over Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy, New Delhi. Gurman Singh fetched the lead for Namdhari in the third minute of the match, but Ghumanhera Risers equalised in the final minute of the first quarter through Prikshit. Namdhari scored two more in the second quarter through Gurpreet Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Jatin reduced the lead in the first minute of the third quarter, but a second goal of the match by Gurpreet Singh in the very next minute ensured Namdhari secured their first win of the league.
In the third match of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, overcame PIS Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, 3-1 for their first victory in the league. After a goalless first quarter, goals from Patras Hassa and Sabian Kiro in the second quarter gave the Jamshedpur side a two-goal lead.
Abhishek Gorkhi scored one back for Surjit Hockey Academy in the 38th minute, but Patras Hassa's 42nd-minute penalty stroke ensured full points for Tata Naval Academy.
In the final match of the day, Roundglass Hockey Academy completed a 7-0 victory over SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, for their second straight victory. Amandeep scored a hat trick, converting three penalty corners, while Gurwinder Singh scored a brace. The other goals were scored by Sukhpreet Singh and Inderjit Singh to round off a dominant performance.
Punjab Hockey League is organised jointly by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, aiming to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development.
The league will resume on Wednesday after a rest day tomorrow.
