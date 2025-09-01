New Industry Insights Volume Puts Water Security At The Centre Of Africa's Development Agenda

Across Africa, water is too often seen only through the lens of crisis - droughts, shortages, contamination, and municipal failures. Yet water is the bedrock of dignity, resilience, and economic growth.

The newly launched Water Security Industry Insights Volume , published by ESI Africa , brings a fresh perspective, highlighting the urgent need for a collective rethinking of how water is financed, governed, and managed.

“Water resources and management cannot be treated as a standalone project, nor as an afterthought in business and public sector departments,” says Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl , Editor-in-Chief of ESI Africa.

“Water underpins energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and climate resilience. When taps run dry, citizens don't phone ministers; they knock on mayors' doors. This reality makes cooperation between local, national, and international actors essential,” she adds.

The Volume examines pressing challenges - from governance failures and non-revenue water losses to degraded ecosystems - while also showcasing practical solutions.

Nairobi Water's dedicated work in informal settlements, for example, proves that dignity, affordability, and community partnership can be placed at the centre of service delivery.

Published with a strong focus on the factors affecting water supply and demand in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector , this 30-page magazine goes beyond the headlines. It highlights bold leadership, technologies, and financial models that can unlock lasting impact.

Inside the Volume, readers will discover:

. Eight ways smart water meters are changing the game

. How a beverage company is stepping up to the water security plate

. Understanding the hidden lifeline of groundwater recharge

. How solid waste can power a clean water future

. Integrated urban water planning and data tracking for resilient cities

. And much more...

Readers can access the Water Security Industry Insights Volume online as an interactive flipbook or download it as a PDF.

Access the digital magazine here:

A special thanks goes to our partners: Absa, Conlog, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, South African Airways, and the STS Association for supporting this timely and vital publication.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is a multimedia platform covering breaking news from across Africa's power, energy, water, and coupling markets such as transportation-along with the latest tenders, technical white papers, and reporting from conferences and site tours.

We send out three weekly newsletters, so you never miss a story affecting your business.

