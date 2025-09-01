Tajikistan, Russia Go Over Outcomes Of SCO Summit
The leaders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the
prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations and meticulously
examined pivotal issues on the global and regional agenda.
They conducted an analysis of potential engagements for forthcoming strategic interactions between the two nations.
During the SCO summit, critical resolutions were enacted, encompassing strategic development pathways through 2035, tackling complex threats, enhancing diplomatic discourse, propelling the digital economy, and fostering sustainable energy initiatives.
The SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan from China and will operate under the motto "25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity."
