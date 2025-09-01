GFAL Launches Diamond Dreams Match, A New Take On Match-3 With Luxury, AI, And Web3

Diamond Dreams Match Season 1

Install Diamond Dreams Match

Install Diamond Dreams Match Crystal

GFAL, led by industry legends Manel Sort and Trip Hawkins, announces the global launch of Diamond Dreams Match, a modern and elite take on the match-3 genre.

- Manel Sort, CEO of GFALBARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GFAL (Games For A Living), the ambitious gaming startup led by industry legends Manel Sort and Trip Hawkins, today announces the global launch of Diamond Dreams Match , a modern and elite take on the match-3 genre. The game, which combines high-end jewelry crafting gameplay, AI-powered personalization, social galleries, and optional digital collectibles, was recently recognized as a finalist for Best Use of AI and Best Use of Blockchain at the 2025 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.A Team with Proven ExpertiseGFAL brings together leaders with decades of experience building some of gaming's most successful titles. Manel Sort, former First VP at Activision Blizzard King and a key contributor to Candy Crush, joins forces with Trip Hawkins, founder of Electronic Arts. They are joined by Emmy-nominated digital artisan Javier León, whose expertise in luxury design brings the world of high jewelry to life in-game, and former Blizzard Entertainment employees Christian Gascons and Marc Tormo.“We've spent four years exploring how to best implement innovation through AI and blockchain in match3 games, and Diamond Dreams Match is the result of that work,” says Manel Sort, CEO of GFAL.“With Diamond Dreams, we want to deliver a match-3 experience that feels richer, more creative, and more rewarding. Thanks to these technologies, players can now express themselves more freely, craft unique pieces, and even own a part of their journey if they choose.”Recognition for Innovation in AI and BlockchainWhile still in soft launch, Diamond Dreams Match was named a finalist in the 2025 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in the categories Best Use of AI and Best Use of Blockchain. This recognition highlights GFAL's early work enabling players to generate personalized in-game content with AI-powered tools, showcase their creations in social Galleries, and securely own digital collectibles, setting the game apart from traditional puzzle titles.Diamond Dreams: The World's First Luxury Match-3 GameDiamond Dreams Match builds on the billion-dollar appeal of match-3 gameplay and elevates it with a second core loop: luxury jewelry crafting. Solving puzzles allows players to collect, craft and display intricate jewelry pieces. Key pillars of the experience include:- Luxury aesthetics, through Ray-traced 3D designs crafted by Javier León , renowned for his work on The Crown and iconic high-jewelry brands, ensuring every piece feels unique and premium.- AI-powered creativity and Galleries, allowing players to design their own visual content, display collections, and engage socially with friends and the community.- Real-world tie-ins, including celebrity collaborations and the ability for select digital creations to be forged into physical jewelry pieces for players and collectors, featuring real diamonds.- Innovative Gameplay, the game introduces Golden Boosters, a new match-3 mechanic that rewards strategy and smart play.Web3 as an Option, Not a RequirementGFAL emphasizes that blockchain integration is completely optional. Players can enjoy the full game in a traditional free-to-play format or engage with digital collectibles through the GFAL marketplace .Diamond Dreams Match launches globally on mobile devices September 1st, with marketplace functionality rolling out gradually to ensure a safe and transparent experience for players exploring its digital-collectible economy.About GFALGFAL is a video game development and publishing startup redefining the gaming landscape by blending luxury with video games. Founded by industry leaders Manel Sort, former First Vice President at Activision Blizzard King; Trip Hawkins, founder and former CEO of both Electronic Arts and Digital Chocolate; Emmy Award Nominee Javier León as Art Director; Christian Gascons; and Marc Tormo, both with backgrounds at Blizzard Entertainment., GFAL is pioneering new frontiers where AI, Web3, and high-luxury aesthetics converge to create innovative, engaging, and immersive gaming experiences. From introducing the concept of luxury into gaming to worlds that captivate across generations, GFAL is committed to shaping the future of play, where creativity, exclusivity, and limitless fun meet.Media ContactFor interviews, additional information, or review copies, please contact:Email: ...Website: gfal

Cristian Gascons

GFAL

email us here

Diamond Dreams Match Season 1 The Crimson Set

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.