UrbanVault Scales Up Enterprise Offerings, Signs Lease with Embassy Group for ~80,000 sq. ft. Premium Workspace at Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Bengaluru, September 01, 2025: UrbanVault (UV), one of Indi’’s fastest-growing and leading workspace solution providers, today announced the launch of its latest premium centre at Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru. This expansion marks another major milestone in UrbanV’ult’s journey to strengthen its position in ’India’s managed office space segment by catering to enterprises, scale-ups, and new-age businesses in the’country’s largest technology hub.
The ne ly signed ~80,000 sq. ft. Grade A facility under a strategi lease with E bassy Grou brings over 2,00 premium seat’ to UrbanVault’s pan-Indi portfolio. With per-seat pricing starting at 10,000, the Manyata Tech Park centre offers high-value, flexible workspace solutions that combine scalability, premium design, and cutting-edge infrastructure.
Located in Manyata Tech Park—— In’ia’s largest business park with over 17 million sq. ft. of operational —ace — the new centre provides unmatched access to B’ngaluru’s thriving technology ecosyste . Home to global giants like IBM, Philips, GE, Target, and many others, the park is a magnet for innovation and enterprise growth.
UrbanVault has already secured marquee clients at its Manyata centre including Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer, and SRM Tech, reinforcing its strong positioning as a preferred workspace partner for forward-looking enterprises.
The company’s presence in Manyata also places it alongside several other leading managed office operators, further validating the growing demand for flexible, enterprise-grade workspaces in this coveted micro-market.
Speaking on the expansio , Mr. Amal Mishra, CEO of UrbanVault, sai“: “Manyata Tech Park is not only ’ndia’s largest tech park but also the beating heart of Be’galuru’s enterprise ecosystem. Our entry here with ~80,000 sq. ft. of premium, flexible workspace is a strategic move to serve the growing needs of technology-driven companies. With strong pre-leasing from reputed clients and highly competitive offerings, this centre is poised to be one of our flagshi” assets.”
“We are committed to investing aggressively in our national expansion, targeting high-potential micro-markets across India. Our focus remains on delivering design-forward, tech-enabled workspaces that align with the evolving expectations of enterprises. Manyata is a natural fit for our vision, and we see this as a cornerstone in our Bengaluru ”rowth story,” he added.
With this launch, UrbanVault expands its national po tfolio to over 2.58 million sq ft., managi g 42,000+ seats across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and other major cities. The company continues to chart robust growth, backed by s—rong financials — inc uding a turnover of 120 crore in FY25 with 70%+ YoY growth and 18% PAT.
UrbanVault’s expansion into Manyata Tech Park underscores its ambition to become the go-to managed office provider for enterprises seeking flexibility, scalability, and premium work environments across India.
