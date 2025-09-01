Freddie Highmore and Keeley Hawes Lead STARZPLAY’s New Thriller Series, The Assassin
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE – 1 September 2025: STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, is set to exclusively premiere its newest highlight title of the season, the highly anticipated thriller The Assassin, on September 1st.
A Past That Refuses to Stay Buried
On a remote Greek island, retired contract killer Julie lives in isolation until her estranged son, Edward, arrives from England with questions about his paternity. Their long-awaited reunion is anything but easy as unresolved tensions simmer beneath the surface.
Just as Edward finds the courage to confront his mother, Julie’s violent past resurfaces with deadly force. What begins as a difficult conversation quickly spirals into a fight for survival, pushing mother and son into an uneasy alliance on the run.
Led by acclaimed actors Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), The Assassin is a six-episode thriller that blends mystery, high-stakes drama, and emotional depth. Family secrets become as dangerous as the enemies pursuing them.
Streaming Details:
• Platform: STARZPLAY (exclusive in MENA)
• Launch Date: September 1, 2025
• Format: Complete box-set (6 episodes)
• Availability: All episodes streaming from day one
