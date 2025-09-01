Apsara Introduces Dali, India’s only painting canine, as Its First-Ever Ambassa-dog!
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Mumbai, 1st September, 2025; Creativity lives within everyone, and Apsara, a legacy brand under the iconic Hindustan Pencils umbrella, has always believed in bringing that spark to life. For decades, the brand has been nurturing imagination and inspiring countless minds to explore their imaginative potential. Today, Apsara is ready to take this legacy even further, leaping into a new era where creativeness knows no bounds and becomes bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever before. The brand proudly announces a first-of-its-kind collaboration with India’s only canine who paints. Meet Dali, who now joins the Apsara family as its very first Ambassa-dog.
With Dali, a once-abandoned pup who discovered colours through play, Apsara has found a playful and spirited symbol to carry forward its belief. Dali embodies joy, self-expression, and boundless imagination, inspiring children to unleash their creativity and reminding them that imagination has no rules or limits. What begins as an association for Apsara’s newest launch, the Konnect Brush Pens, is set to grow into something much larger, from Dali creating her own paintings with Apsara products to exciting exhibitions where children and parents can meet her, paint alongside her, and celebrate the endless possibilities of creativity together.
The first campaign in this beautiful association begins with Dali unboxing her own set of Konnect Brush Pens and creating her masterpiece, while sharing her story through authentic and heartwarming reels that highlight the joy of self-expression. This powerful narrative will be amplified through a 360° approach, including digital PR and influencer collaborations to spark organic conversations and engagement. Beyond digital, the campaign will come alive through offline activations such as charity art exhibitions that blend creativity with a cause, and interactive workshops designed to inspire children, parents, and art enthusiasts alike.
Together, these efforts will build a cohesive movement that not only showcases the product but also celebrates the larger spirit of creativity, connection, and community.
Aishwarya, Head of Marketing, Hindustan Pencils, said,“Apsara has always stood for imagination, and our products have been part of millions of children’s first drawings and doodles. Partnering with Dali feels like the perfect match—she embodies our belief that creativity is for everyone.”
Dali’s parents shared, “What began as play soon became Dali’s form of self-expression. Watching her journey from abandoned pup to Ambassa-dog fills us with pride. We hope her story inspires families to see creativity as joyful and inclusive.”
Dali shared,“Woof woof!”
Eshwari Pandit, Sr. Creative Director, Interactive Avenues, added, “Brand ambassadors are common, but an Ambassa-dog is something new. Dali shows that inspiration can come from anywhere, and her playful spirit makes art inviting for everyone.”
About Hindustan Pencils:
Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. is the largest primary school stationery manufacturing company in India. Their brands Apsara and Nataraj are household names. Established in 1958, Hindustan Pencils have mastered the art of making high quality stationery products. With the latest machinery set up, today they have state-of-the-art manufacturing units that produce 8.5 million pencils daily, 1.7 million sharpeners, 2.7 million erasers, 0.2 million scales and 1 million pens. They believe in manufacturing products of high quality.
