The New Wording Of The Articles Of Association Of INVL Baltic Real Estate Was Registered


2025-09-01 09:26:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter –“ the Company “) informs that on 29 August 2025 a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 30 April 2025 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Bank of Lithuania for obtaining permission to amend the Company's founding documents.

