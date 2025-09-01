ICPC Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijani Government For Hosting 49Th World Finals
During his speech at the opening ceremony of the 49th Annual World Finals of the ICPC, Poucher highlighted that the contest brings together talented young programmers from across the globe.
The Foundation President noted that this year, ICPC regional workshops, challenges, and training camps engaged 63,294 students, supported by 10,573 coaches and assistants from 3,307 universities in 93 countries. As a result of this preparation, 141 top teams have gathered in Baku to compete for the championship title.
“We thank President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership and vision in enabling ICPC to host the World Finals Alliance in this remarkable country. Special gratitude goes to ADA University and Rector Hafiz Pashayev for fostering an inspiring academic environment,” Poucher said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment