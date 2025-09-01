ICPC Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijani Government For Hosting 49Th World Finals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) has expressed its appreciation to the Azerbaijani government for hosting the World Final in Baku, ICPC Foundation President Bill Poucher said, Trend reports.

During his speech at the opening ceremony of the 49th Annual World Finals of the ICPC, Poucher highlighted that the contest brings together talented young programmers from across the globe.

The Foundation President noted that this year, ICPC regional workshops, challenges, and training camps engaged 63,294 students, supported by 10,573 coaches and assistants from 3,307 universities in 93 countries. As a result of this preparation, 141 top teams have gathered in Baku to compete for the championship title.

“We thank President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership and vision in enabling ICPC to host the World Finals Alliance in this remarkable country. Special gratitude goes to ADA University and Rector Hafiz Pashayev for fostering an inspiring academic environment,” Poucher said.