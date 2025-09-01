Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan After Earthquake


2025-09-01 09:12:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitآ's Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed sympathy and solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the powerful earthquake that struck the east of the country.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry offered sincere condolences to the Afghan people and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.(end)
nwf


MENAFN01092025000071011013ID1110001789

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search