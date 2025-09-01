Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 812 And 2,800 Others Injured
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the recent earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to 812, with more than 2,800 others injured, Afghan authorities said on Sunday.
Afghanistan chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated during a press briefing in Kabul that at least 800 people died, and 2,500 others injured in the eastern Kunar province, particularly in the districts of Nurgal, Chawkay, Watapur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara.
He added that 12 fatalities and 255 injuries were reported in Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province, while Alingar district in Laghman province reported 58 injuries. Nurgram district in Nuristan province recorded four injuries.
Mujahid said the Prime Minister has established a special committee, headed by the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, to coordinate relief efforts. The committee includes representatives from various ministries and government agencies.
The spokesperson called on charitable organizations, business owners, and citizens to extend support to communities affected by the earthquake. (end)
