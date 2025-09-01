Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Stands by Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine: Guterres

UN Stands by Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine: Guterres


2025-09-01 09:09:55
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has firmly reiterated the United Nations' steadfast support for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, describing it as an essential first step toward achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace. This stance aligns with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, the two leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said during a daily briefing.

The secretary-general emphasized the need to maintain the current diplomatic momentum, according to Dujarric.

In addition, the UN chief reaffirmed the organization's commitment to continue addressing Ukraine’s humanitarian needs on the ground and to support recovery and reconstruction efforts, Dujarric added.

MENAFN01092025000045017169ID1110001782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search