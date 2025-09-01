UN Stands by Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine: Guterres
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has firmly reiterated the United Nations' steadfast support for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, describing it as an essential first step toward achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace. This stance aligns with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.
During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, the two leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said during a daily briefing.
The secretary-general emphasized the need to maintain the current diplomatic momentum, according to Dujarric.
In addition, the UN chief reaffirmed the organization's commitment to continue addressing Ukraine’s humanitarian needs on the ground and to support recovery and reconstruction efforts, Dujarric added.
During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, the two leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said during a daily briefing.
The secretary-general emphasized the need to maintain the current diplomatic momentum, according to Dujarric.
In addition, the UN chief reaffirmed the organization's commitment to continue addressing Ukraine’s humanitarian needs on the ground and to support recovery and reconstruction efforts, Dujarric added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment