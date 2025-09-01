D'art Reinvents Retail Expansion Strategy For ZEISS Across India

ZEISS

With modular design, experiential zones, and utility branding, D'Art transformed ZEISS retail into a story of clarity and innovation across India.

- Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D'Art DesignMUMBAI, INDIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It is one thing to be tasked with creating a sharper retail design and another to reinvent the entire experience of a brand whose optical heritage stretches back over 175 years. These included inconsistencies, missed opportunities, and outdated merchandising at more than 700 locations for ZEISS in India. It was the advent of Project Clarity for D'Art Design, a comprehensive re-envisioning created to bring every retail touchpoint into alignment and heightened focus.Seeing the Gaps Others MissedIf the place in which you sell something has nothing to say, it will be difficult to pass a story, despite how good your product is. When D'Art audited ZEISS MBO counters thoroughly, it found that mirrors were missing (which hampered trials), logos melted into visual noise with the counter design, displays were overcrowded, static graphics were filled with irrelevant copy, and there was no way to communicate product USPs.The growth of the eyewear sector in India and the opportunities mushrooming for store expansion meant that these limitations would have held ZEISS strategy to expand retail presence hostage.The brief was clear-create a retail fitout system that could adapt to different spaces and markets without losing the brand's signature precision.Designing for Flexibility, Not UniformityInstead of the copy and paste“one size fits all” counters that were used for a long period of time, D'Art approached retail fitout with modularity. These ideas were refined into three primary groups of displays: Frame & Lens, Accessories, and Modular.The flexibility extended to the fitout of each store also-these units could be housed either as standalone floor displays, wall mounted installations, or even island units. The curation went down to the last detail: there were logos of the brand showcased at eye level on most crowns for ease of spotting in a crowded environment, while AV screens and careful product configurations served to tell stories with interaction rather than bombardment.From Static Displays to Engaging EncountersD'Art was looking to do more than redesign furniture: the firm aimed at reshaping how the brand was experienced by its customers. Designs were minimal, and product layouts needed to be welcoming for touch and feel exploration. Embedded screens played video content, which would keep the customer focused for a longer period of time, and both shelving and hanging systems allowed product presentation to be clear. It reached a harmony of openness and precision that reflected the quality of those lenses-in contrast to the previous clutter.Festive Seasons, Strategic ImpactRetail presence is at its best when it is all about being in sync with the pulse of customer attention. To achieve this, D'Art prepared a team for some seasonal and festive occasions across 400 touchpoints in Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore, Noida, etc.The interventions created were designed to attract traffic but not block the flow: gimbal gantries harnessing store entrances, window vinyls returning prime sightlines from competitors, and interchangeable brand pillars evolving static messaging into kinetic appeal. Overhead lighting and illuminated try on mirrors provided a great experience for trials, while table top product displays in near sighted positions showcased high value items.Utility That Works Beyond the CampaignCampaign driven visibility only lasts for a limited period of time. To eliminate this problem, the design and execution agency invented utility based branding. The concept revolved around developing a brand that transcended from seasonal peak periods to remain relevant for store owners all year round. This consisted of items that could be integrated into the shops' daily operations easily, like table mats, entry/exit stickers, stationery organizers, and certification plaques. The agency engineered durable and functional objects that carried the ZEISS brand identity long after the campaign was complete.The ZEISS Vision Center: A Study in Experiential DesignThe most immersive of all aspects of Project Clarity resided in the ZEISS Vision Center. At the center of these interventions was the Rotunda-an 85 ft iris inspired sculptural landmark commissioned as a brand statement and design icon, a natural eye catcher that drew customers towards the experience zone.The Rotunda takes on an even more powerful personality with the ceiling being converted into a bold and bright blue iris. A concave space below the volume serves as an approachable consultation area with built in seating and monitor arrays, showcasing where technology meets design.Frame and lens pieces displayed a museum style in a wall mounted ring around the centerpiece. Though it still has digital panels to explain new products more approachably, the open and less cluttered layout is a self explanation of how easy one can navigate through it.This project was not a mere retail expansion . Instead, it was a creation of an ambience for the customers to see, learn, and experience the brand at its best, and yet the design language had to be in sync with every other ZEISS location across India.Scaling Identity Without Losing DetailDelivering a coherent identity over 700+ locations in a country as diverse as India meant striking a balance between consistency and adaptability. D'Art created brand consistency while still adapting to various store sizes and layouts as well as regional contexts.Resulting in a touchpoint network that not only speaks the same visual language but also performs better from a commercial perspective by providing a clearer form of communication for both our clients and their customers, stronger engagement, and easier ways of navigating this experience for all involved.A Clearer Future in RetailProject Clarity was a huge success, not just for ZEISS but also for D'Art Design. In fact, it is a testament that design can indeed work as a strategic lever behind successful retail expansion when done with great precision and intent. The eventual outcome should provide a retail landscape where each touchpoint reinforces the same story: that clarity isn't restricted to the lens but how it feels.

