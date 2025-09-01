1000 Tents, 15 Tonnes Of Food: India Sends Relief To Afghanistan After Deadly Earthquake

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday that India has rushed emergency relief supplies to Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude killed more than 800 people and injured nearly 2,800 in the eastern provinces. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had spoken with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to express condolences. He confirmed that 1,000 family tents were delivered to Kabul on Sunday and that 15 tonnes of food supplies were being transported from India's mission in Kabul to Kunar province, the epicenter of the quake. "Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow," Jaishankar added, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and affirming, "India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time."

Quake devastates Kunar and Nangarhar

The earthquake struck around midnight on Sunday in Afghanistan's mountainous Kunar province, which borders Pakistan. Measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale, the tremor flattened several villages built with fragile mud and stone, officials told The Washington Post. According to Taliban-run authorities quoted by Khaama Press, the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara in Kunar province were the worst affected. Entire settlements crumbled, while landslides blocked key routes and damaged communication networks, making rescue and relief operations difficult.

In neighbouring Nangarhar province, at least nine people were reported dead and several others injured. Officials said helicopters and rescue teams had been dispatched, but progress was slow due to the rugged terrain and widespread destruction.

The impact of the earthquake was not limited to Afghanistan. Strong tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan, raising alarm in border regions.

High casualties and call for aid

Taliban authorities have so far confirmed over 800 deaths and nearly 2,800 injuries. They appealed for urgent international support to deal with the humanitarian crisis. The tragedy highlights Afghanistan's recurring vulnerability to earthquakes, especially in remote mountainous areas. It comes less than two years after another deadly quake, underscoring the fragile state of infrastructure and preparedness in the country.

India's quick response

India has been one of the first countries to respond. By delivering tents and food supplies immediately, New Delhi has signaled its readiness to step up humanitarian assistance. Jaishankar's outreach to Muttaqi reflects India's continuing humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government.

PM Modi's message of solidarity and assurance of aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the devastation. In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."

