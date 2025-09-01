Erdogan Reveals Plans to Deepen Ties with SCO
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday emphasized his intention to deepen collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), praising it as a forum “representing the tradition of finding joint solutions to problems.”
Speaking at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in Tianjin, China, Erdogan called the organization “vital” for enhancing energy security and building strategic infrastructure partnerships.
He also expressed support for recent advances toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
The two-day summit, which began Sunday, marks China’s fifth time hosting the annual SCO gathering since the group’s inception in 2001.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
‘Our collective responsibility’ to end oppression against Palestinians
Turning to global conflicts, Erdogan condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza. “There is no explanation for failing to stop the 23-month-long atrocity in Gaza, where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger,” he said.
He urged the international community to leverage the United Nations as a platform for global justice, asserting it is “our collective responsibility” to address the years of oppression endured by the Palestinian people.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military actions have killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza, devastating the territory and leaving it on the brink of famine.
On Syria, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to aiding the country’s recovery while safeguarding its territorial integrity and political unity, underlining that such efforts “benefit the entire region.”
He reiterated that Türkiye will resist any actions threatening Syria’s security or sovereignty.
Concluding his remarks, Erdogan outlined Türkiye’s broader foreign policy approach, stressing the critical role of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation grounded in respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He highlighted energy developments and connectivity as key drivers for global stability, economic growth, and sustainable progress.
Speaking at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in Tianjin, China, Erdogan called the organization “vital” for enhancing energy security and building strategic infrastructure partnerships.
He also expressed support for recent advances toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
The two-day summit, which began Sunday, marks China’s fifth time hosting the annual SCO gathering since the group’s inception in 2001.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
‘Our collective responsibility’ to end oppression against Palestinians
Turning to global conflicts, Erdogan condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza. “There is no explanation for failing to stop the 23-month-long atrocity in Gaza, where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger,” he said.
He urged the international community to leverage the United Nations as a platform for global justice, asserting it is “our collective responsibility” to address the years of oppression endured by the Palestinian people.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military actions have killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza, devastating the territory and leaving it on the brink of famine.
On Syria, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to aiding the country’s recovery while safeguarding its territorial integrity and political unity, underlining that such efforts “benefit the entire region.”
He reiterated that Türkiye will resist any actions threatening Syria’s security or sovereignty.
Concluding his remarks, Erdogan outlined Türkiye’s broader foreign policy approach, stressing the critical role of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation grounded in respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He highlighted energy developments and connectivity as key drivers for global stability, economic growth, and sustainable progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment