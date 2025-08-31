Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Resettlement In Agdam To Begin In Coming Months

2025-08-31 10:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first phase of resettlement in the city of Agdam is set to begin this fall, Azernews reports.

This was stated by the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov at an event dedicated to the launch of Baku-Aghdam passenger railway services.

According to him, restoration work in Aghdam city is being carried out at an accelerated pace:

"Large-scale infrastructure works are being carried out in the city. In the coming months, this autumn, the first resettlement to Agdam will begin."

Emin Huseynov added that by the end of next year, the historical and cultural part of the city will be fully restored and handed over to the population for use.

