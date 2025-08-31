Diesel Price Cut, Gasoline Unchanged For September

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Diesel prices will be lowered in September, while gasoline, kerosene, and household gas cylinder prices will remain unchanged, the Petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee announced on Sunday.The decision came after the committee reviewed global crude oil and petroleum product prices in August, compared with July.After applying the pricing formula, the committee decided to keep gasoline prices unchanged, while lowering diesel.Accordingly, the price of 90-octane gasoline will be sold at 850 fils per liter, and 95-octane gasoline remains at 1,075 fils per liter.Diesel will be reduced to 675 fils per liter, down from 690 fils, while kerosene will remain fixed at 620 fils per liter. The price of a 12.5-kg household gas cylinder will also remain unchanged at JD 7.The committee noted the average price of Brent crude in August was about $68.2 per barrel, compared with $70.9 in July.