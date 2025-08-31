China Slams U.S. for Dropping Semiconductor Firms from Export List
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of Commerce on Saturday sharply criticized the U.S. for revoking the “validated end-user” (VEU) status of three major semiconductor companies operating in China, demanding an immediate reversal of what it calls a wrongful act.
A ministry spokesperson noted that on Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce removed Intel Semiconductor (Dalian) Co., Ltd., Samsung China Semiconductor Co., Ltd., and SK Hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd. from the VEU list.
The spokesperson emphasized that the semiconductor industry is highly globalized, having evolved over many years into a complex and interconnected ecosystem influenced by market dynamics and corporate strategies.
They criticized the U.S. decision as being motivated by self-interest and condemned the use of export controls as a tool for political purposes, warning that this move could severely disrupt the stability of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains.
China called on the U.S. to promptly rectify its actions to protect the security and stability of worldwide industrial and supply networks. The spokesperson also affirmed that China will take all necessary steps to defend the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.
