Iran PM discusses bilateral relations with Macron
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron to review bilateral relations, explore ways to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, and address shared regional and global concerns.
Al-Sudani underscored the significance of Macron’s upcoming visit to Baghdad and praised France’s consistent support on the Palestinian issue, stating that "the ongoing violations in the Palestinian territories represent a dangerous precedent that further complicates the international situation and poses real challenges to the global order." He also cautioned about the risk of renewed conflict in the region, highlighting Iraq’s willingness to collaborate with France, Iran, the United States, and other partners to prevent escalation.
Macron, for his part, reaffirmed France’s pride in its strategic partnership with Iraq and reiterated his commitment to continued support, expressing hope that his forthcoming visit would deliver tangible results.
