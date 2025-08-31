Fixed Minimum Prices For Solar In Switzerland Under Threat In EU Deal

Français fr Solaire: les tarifs minimaux menacés en cas d'accord avec l'UE Original Read more: Solaire: les tarifs minimaux menacés en cas d'accord avec l'U

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An electricity agreement with the European Union would mean the abolition of minimum tariffs for many photovoltaic installations in Switzerland. This is according to a letter from the Federal Office of Energy to a parliamentarian, which Keystone-SDA news agency has obtained. This content was published on August 31, 2025 - 12:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Le Matin Dimanche and the Sonntagzeitung newspapers, which published the information, state that the abolition of the provision guaranteeing a minimum tariff would affect homeowners who feed electricity into the grid from their solar installations. This would correspond to around 250,000 homeowners, or almost 95% of all installations in the country.

According to the European Union (EU), these fixed minimum prices constitute a distortion of the market. Last year, as part of the revision of the Electricity Act, the Swiss electorate accepted this legal guarantee by almost 69%.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Related Stories Popular Stories More AI and medicine Can AI bridge the access to healthcare gap in sub-Saharan Africa? Read more: Can AI bridge the access to healthcare gap in sub-Saharan Africa