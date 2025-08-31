Fixed Minimum Prices For Solar In Switzerland Under Threat In EU Deal
Français
Solaire: les tarifs minimaux menacés en cas d'accord avec l'UE
Original
Read more: Solaire: les tarifs minimaux menacés en cas d'accord avec l'U
Le Matin Dimanche and the Sonntagzeitung newspapers, which published the information, state that the abolition of the provision guaranteeing a minimum tariff would affect homeowners who feed electricity into the grid from their solar installations. This would correspond to around 250,000 homeowners, or almost 95% of all installations in the country.
According to the European Union (EU), these fixed minimum prices constitute a distortion of the market. Last year, as part of the revision of the Electricity Act, the Swiss electorate accepted this legal guarantee by almost 69%.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
AI and medicine Can AI bridge the access to healthcare gap in sub-Saharan Africa? Read more: Can AI bridge the access to healthcare gap in sub-Saharan Africa
