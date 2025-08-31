US Court Ruling On Tariffs Weakens US Negotiating Position With Switzerland

Deutsch de Urteil schwächt laut Sahgal Verhandlungsposition der USA Original Read more: Urteil schwächt laut Sahgal Verhandlungsposition der US

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to the head of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, the ruling by the US Court of Appeal on the tariffs weakens the US government's negotiating position vis-à-vis Switzerland. This content was published on August 31, 2025 - 10:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland has sent its optimised offer to Washington.“The goal is clear: the tariff of 39% must be reduced as quickly and significantly as possible,” said Rahul Sahgal in an interview published by the NZZ am Sonntag on Sunday.

However, the judgement puts the US administration under time pressure.“If the Supreme Court restricts the previous legal basis or even declares it inapplicable before Switzerland concludes a deal with the US, everything will become more complicated for Washington,” he said. The US government would then have to find a new legal basis for the tariffs against Switzerland.

Supreme Court ruling

On Friday, an appeals court in the US denied US President Donald Trump the authority to impose far-reaching tariffs on imported products by invoking an emergency law. According to Sahgal, the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce assumes that the tariffs on Switzerland are included in the judgement. However, the Court of Appeal's decision will not come into force before October 14. This gives the US government time to appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump has announced his intention to do so.

More More Trade policy Swiss government to make more attractive offer in US trade talks

This content was published on Aug 4, 2025 Swiss government pursues new approach in trade talks with US in hopes of lowering tariff rate.

Read more: Swiss government to make more attractive offer in US trade talk