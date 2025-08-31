US Court Ruling On Tariffs Weakens US Negotiating Position With Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Urteil schwächt laut Sahgal Verhandlungsposition der USA
Original
Read more: Urteil schwächt laut Sahgal Verhandlungsposition der US
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Switzerland has sent its optimised offer to Washington.“The goal is clear: the tariff of 39% must be reduced as quickly and significantly as possible,” said Rahul Sahgal in an interview published by the NZZ am Sonntag on Sunday.
However, the judgement puts the US administration under time pressure.“If the Supreme Court restricts the previous legal basis or even declares it inapplicable before Switzerland concludes a deal with the US, everything will become more complicated for Washington,” he said. The US government would then have to find a new legal basis for the tariffs against Switzerland.Supreme Court ruling
On Friday, an appeals court in the US denied US President Donald Trump the authority to impose far-reaching tariffs on imported products by invoking an emergency law. According to Sahgal, the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce assumes that the tariffs on Switzerland are included in the judgement. However, the Court of Appeal's decision will not come into force before October 14. This gives the US government time to appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump has announced his intention to do so.More More Trade policy Swiss government to make more attractive offer in US trade talks
This content was published on Aug 4, 2025 Swiss government pursues new approach in trade talks with US in hopes of lowering tariff rate.Read more: Swiss government to make more attractive offer in US trade talk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment