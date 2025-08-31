Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela Issues Warning to US

2025-08-31 07:32:42
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a stern caution to the United States on Saturday, demanding that it steer clear of Venezuelan waters and national territory.

Her comments came as regional strains intensified due to the deployment of U.S. naval forces in the Caribbean.

While addressing a gathering in Carabobo state, Rodriguez strongly criticized the actions of the U.S. administration, labeling their deployment of military vessels to the Caribbean Sea as aggressive.

She condemned Washington’s behavior, urging them to concentrate on their internal challenges and avoid meddling with Venezuelan affairs.

Rodriguez issued a forceful warning, declaring that any assault on Venezuela would turn the country into the U.S.'s "greatest nightmare."

She fiercely denied allegations from Washington that the Venezuelan administration had turned into a “narco-terrorist state,” describing the accusations against the "noble people" of leaders Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez as a "great fraud and immorality."

She further described the charges as among the most egregious “lies and slanders” in history.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump had signed executive orders that permitted expanded military operations targeting Latin American drug trafficking organizations directly.

