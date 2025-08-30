SCO Members Achieve Progress In Environmental Protection Cooperation: Official
According to Guo Fang, China's vice minister of ecology and environment, an environmental information sharing platform of the SCO has been established to share environment-related laws, regulations, policies, standards and management systems of member countries, and facilitate enterprises to expand market opportunities, Xinhua news agency reported.
China has hosted over 30 multilateral or bilateral technical exchange and matchmaking events since 2021 on sectors such as green development, climate change response and biodiversity protection, attracting nearly 1,000 industry representatives, Guo told a press conference ahead of the SCO Summit 2025, which will be held in Tianjin from Sunday to Monday.
China has also provided various training sessions on waste management, informatization, biodiversity protection and ecological restoration, as well as water environment treatment, among others, according to Guo.
Guo said that under the SCO framework, China will join hands with other SCO member countries to build consensus, expand cooperation, promote green transformation, and address global environmental challenges.
The two-day gathering, which gets underway on Sunday, is set to be the biggest ever edition of the SCO summit, with the leaders of more than 20 countries and the heads of 10 international organizations in attendance.
