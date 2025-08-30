Quality Moving & Storage Achieves Dual Industry Recognition As BBB A+-Rated Moving Company And Promover Certified Business On Long Island

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Quality Moving and Storage - delivering trusted relocation and storage solutions with professionalism and care."Quality Moving & Storage has earned dual industry recognition, achieving BBB A+ accreditation and ProMover certification, which establishes the company as a trusted leader in Long Island's moving industry. The achievements reflect two decades of service excellence and position the company for continued growth in residential and commercial relocations.

Quality Moving & Storage has achieved a significant milestone in the relocation industry by earning dual recognition from two prestigious organizations. The company has received both Better Business Bureau (BBB) A+ accreditation and ProMover certification from the American Trucking Associations' Moving & Storage Conference (ATA MSC), positioning the business among the most trusted service providers in the New York metropolitan area.

Industry Recognition Reflects Two Decades of Service Excellence

Quality Moving & Storage's dual certification represents more than 20 years of consistent performance in residential and commercial relocations. The BBB A+ rating acknowledges the company's commitment to resolving customer concerns, honest advertising practices, and transparency in business operations. This recognition comes after a thorough evaluation of complaint history, licensing requirements, and time in business.

The ProMover certification adds another layer of credibility, as this designation is reserved for each professional moving company that demonstrates commitment to ethical business practices and customer protection. Long-distance movers seeking this certification must meet stringent requirements, including proper licensing, insurance coverage, and adherence to industry standards. Interstate movers holding ProMover status represent less than 10% of all moving service providers nationwide, making this achievement particularly noteworthy.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio Meets Diverse Client Needs

Quality Moving & Storage serves clients throughout Long Island, New York City, and surrounding communities. The company's service portfolio spans residential relocations, commercial moves, and specialized handling requirements.

Interstate movers often face unique challenges when coordinating moves across state lines, requiring advanced logistics coordination and regulatory compliance. Quality Moving & Storage addresses these complexities through its agency partnership with Wheaton World Wide Moving, providing clients access to air-ride suspension technology and specialized equipment for protecting fragile items during transport.

Advanced Technology Integration Sets New Standards

The company's commitment to technological advancement distinguishes its operations from traditional moving services. Through its Wheaton affiliation, Quality Moving & Storage provides long distance movers with real-time tracking capabilities and sophisticated handling equipment that minimizes risk during transport.

Air-ride suspension systems represent a significant advancement in protecting client belongings during long-haul transportation. This technology reduces vibration and impact during transit, providing superior protection for electronics, artwork, and other sensitive items. The investment in such equipment demonstrates the company's dedication to protecting client assets regardless of distance or destination.

Professional Training Programs Ensure Service Quality

Quality Moving & Storage maintains rigorous training standards for all staff members, with drivers and packers receiving continuous education in safety protocols and handling techniques. This commitment to professional development aligns with both BBB and ProMover standards, which require member companies to prioritize customer service and operational excellence.

The company's training programs cover specialized techniques for different types of relocations, from standard household moves to complex commercial transitions. Staff members receive certification in proper lifting techniques, packing methodologies, and equipment operation before handling any client property. This thorough preparation contributes to the company's strong customer satisfaction ratings and helps prevent common moving-related damages.

Customer Protection Through Comprehensive Coverage Options

Recognizing that long-distance movers require additional peace of mind, Quality Moving & Storage offers multiple protection options, including replacement coverage for damaged items. The company's insurance policies extend beyond basic liability coverage, providing clients with options to protect high-value items during transportation.

The free estimate process includes a detailed assessment of protection needs, with moving specialists explaining coverage options and helping clients select appropriate protection levels. This consultative approach reflects the company's commitment to transparency and customer education, key factors in achieving BBB A+ status.

Community Impact and Future Growth Plans

Quality Moving & Storage's dual recognition positions the company for continued growth within the Long Island market and beyond. Interstate movers certified by both BBB and ProMover organizations often experience increased customer trust and referral rates, leading to sustainable business expansion.

The company's 20-year presence in the Long Island community has established strong relationships with local businesses, real estate professionals, and residential clients. This local foundation, combined with the credibility of dual industry recognition, creates opportunities for expanded service offerings and geographic reach.