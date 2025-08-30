Russian Forces Attack Sumy Region's Shostka And Konotop Districts, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, Russian forces attacked the Shostka and Konotop districts. At around 16:30, an enemy drone struck the Druzhba community, injuring a 62-year-old man, the head of one of the villages. He received medical assistance on site and was not hospitalized," the statement said.

Later, Russian troops launched further strikes on the Putyvl community, reportedly using two attack UAVs and also shelled the area with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Several residential houses and a cargo truck were damaged.

The Sumy region remains under regular Russian shelling, with the Russian army terrorizing civilians, destroying homes, businesses, and critical energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities almost daily.

