Russia Fails To Capture Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, And Toretsk Despite Deploying 100,000-Strong Force - Trehubov

2025-08-30 03:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia once amassed 190,000 troops for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There is currently a 100,000-strong force concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector alone. Before the war, Pokrovsk had a population of around 60,000, if I recall correctly. The summer campaign continues and is nearing its end. Despite extremely aggressive actions and some tactical advances, Russia has not achieved a quick victory. Pokrovsk remains unconquered. Chasiv Yar exists only in Putin's imagination, and the same goes for Toretsk. The fighting continues,” he said.

Trehubov noted that it is difficult for Ukrainian forces to hold back such a large army. However, he emphasized that Ukrainian troops are proving to the world that Russia is not the military superpower it claims to be, as its massive force has failed to achieve its objectives.

Read also: Russian forces encircled near Dobropillia – military

He recalled that Russia's strategic goals include capturing Pokrovsk, advancing northward through Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka toward the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, and securing positions within the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Trehubov also reported that Russian forces managed to push back Ukrainian units near the Serebriansky forestry area. He stressed that the battle there is now over territory itself, as the physical infrastructure has been completely destroyed.

Photo: Screenshot from LB Live

