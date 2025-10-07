Bobby Deol Reveals The Three Actresses He Loves Working With The Most

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who has completed three decades in the industry, has opened up about the actresses he enjoys working with the most.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Animal' actor revealed that his co-stars Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna hold a special place in his heart. The actor also admitted that he is very fond of Preity, with whom he has shared screen space in films like“Soldier,”“Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,” and“Heroes.” When asked about his favourite female co-stars, Bobby shared,“They all I get along with everyone it's like Preetam Singh (Preity Zinta) she is someone I am really fond of and then Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna. These three are I have been more in touch with than anyone else.”

Bobby has worked with Rani Mukerji in movies such as,“Bichhoo,” and“Badal.” Deol made his debut as a lead actor in the romantic film "Barsaat" (1995), opposite Twinkle Khanna. The romantic drama earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance.

Speaking about his favourite male co-actors, the 'Barsaat' actor mentioned,“I have been very fortunate that I get along with everybody, it's not like one particular person or someone but yes if my memory takes me back to the most freshest memories I think Ranbir Kapoor working with him was a pleasure. I think being such a huge star and such a great actor he is so grounded. He has no insecurities and first of all if I have to name anyone it's Salman he is one man with the biggest heart golden heart no one can be like him I feel and then obviously I know everyone like Shah Rukh Khan he is so respectful he gives you so much of love and affection and makes you feel so special.”

Bobby Deol added,“But there are so many actors I am not friends with them in that sense but Salman I have been closer to than anyone else and then Akshay Khanna I am very fond of. He is the most talented and amazing actor and I am really fond of him and I mean I have worked with everyone even Akshay Kumar we have always been very close so everyone I mean there are so many.”