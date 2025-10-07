End Hostilities Now, Guterres Demands On Anniversary Of 'Dark Day' Of Hamas Attack On Israel

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Oct 7 (IANS)“Put an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region now”, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded ahead of the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, calling that a“dark day seared in the memories” of all.

“End the suffering for all. This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension”, he said on Monday as representatives of Hamas and Israel were negotiating in Egypt for a way to end the conflict.

“On this day, let us remember all those who were killed and suffered horrific violence”, he said.

Guterres recalled that“the attackers brutally killed more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals. More than 250 others were abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip as hostages, including women, children, and the elderly.”

“Release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately”, Guterres said in a remark directed at Hamas that started the conflict that ultimately consumed tens of thousands of lives.

Hamas is reported to have agreed during the negotiations in Egypt to release the remaining hostages.

The negotiations were centered on US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan to end the conflict.

Trump's plan“presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end”, Guterres said.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope – now”, he said.

The outcome of the negotiations conducted through Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries was hanging by a thread on Monday. Although Hamas had agreed to release the hostages, other conditions for a ceasefire, like disarming Hamas, were still unresolved.

In retaliation for the October 7 attack, Israel launched a massive attack on Hamas-controlled Gaza.

An estimated 75,000 people, most of them civilians, were killed in the retaliatory attacks, and vast tracts of Gaza were reduced to rubble, and the infrastructure, including schools and hospitals were destroyed.

“On this solemn anniversary, let us honour the memory of all the victims by working for the only path forward: a just and lasting peace, in which Israelis, Palestinians, and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect”, Guterres said.