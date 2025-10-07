Shweta Tripathi Shoots In Benares For 'Mirzapur: The Movie': Feels Like Completing A Circle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has officially commenced shooting for the movie adaptation of the“Mirzapur” series in Benares and will be seen reprising the role of Gajgamini“Golu” Gupta.

Shweta told IANS:“Coming back as Golu feels like returning to an old friend, someone who has seen me grow, fall, rise, and rediscover myself through all these years. There's something about Benaras that makes every story feel more alive, more rooted.”

Coming back to Benares is like a full circle for Shweta.

Citing her reasons, she said:“This city has witnessed so many turning points in my life as an actor, from Masaan to Mirzapur series and now to be here for the movie feels like completing a circle. Golu's world has changed, and so have I, but what remains constant is the fire she carries within and I can't wait for audiences to experience that on the big screen.”

“It's an iconic moment that India's most loved series is the first show ever to become a film real soon”.

Talking about the crime-thriller series“Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand“Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

In films, the actress was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.