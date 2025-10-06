Dubai Emerges As Global Leader In Tokenised Real-World Asset Investment

As digital finance continues to evolve, Dubai is positioning itself at the forefront of a new frontier: the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWAs). With a purpose-built regulatory framework, government-wide support, and a rapidly growing ecosystem of innovators, the emirate is fast becoming a global hub for fractionalised investment opportunities - from property and commodities to sports and financial instruments.

One of the most prominent players driving this transformation is Tokinvest, a regulated marketplace that recently secured the first full multi-asset issuance licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The company has already made headlines by selling out its debut tokenised racehorse and closing a $3.2 million pre-seed funding round backed by venture capital firms, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Tokinvest's CEO and Co-Founder Scott Thiel sees Dubai as the next global capital for asset formation.“What London, New York, and Hong Kong were for IPOs, Dubai will be for regulated tokenised issuances,” he said.“Our first asset, based in New Zealand, attracted investors from three countries, yet was issued from Dubai. It's a clear signal that Dubai is setting the standard in regulation and cross-border investment.”

The company's debut project - a fractionalised racehorse issued in partnership with Evolution Stables - was launched on Polygon, a blockchain protocol that currently secures over $1.1 billion in RWA value locked. The success of the offering underscores the growing appetite for regulated, passion-driven investment opportunities.“Technology is creating access to assets that were never possible before,” said Evolution Stables CEO Alex Baddeley.

Dubai's regulatory edge lies in its streamlined and unified approach. Unlike other jurisdictions that divide digital assets into fragmented categories, VARA regulates all virtual assets under a single framework. This clarity has enabled platforms like Tokinvest to serve both retail and institutional investors, breaking away from traditional financial systems that often restrict access to high-yield investments.

Thiel noted that regulatory barriers had long been the biggest challenge in launching tokenised investment products.“We couldn't launch these projects in Hong Kong, Europe, or the US. It only became possible here after Dubai introduced the new issuance license this June,” he said. Other challenges include public perception - many still conflate RWAs with speculative crypto - and building liquidity, which will grow as more products and investors enter the space.

The UAE's broader ecosystem is also playing a vital role. Entities like the Dubai Land Department are actively moving registry processes on-chain, reinforcing the emirate's commitment to digital transformation. Combined with Dubai's“can-do” culture and influx of global talent, the city is becoming a magnet for fintech innovation.

Tokinvest's roadmap includes tokenised property assets, commodities, funds, and bonds - all currently in the regulatory approval pipeline. The platform is offering early adopters“Golden Hour” access, a limited window for priority allocations in upcoming real estate offerings.

Jigar Sagar, Founder of Triliv Holdings and judge on *The Final Pitch Middle East*, said his firm invested in Tokinvest because its vision aligns with Dubai's ambition.“They're bringing regulation, trust, and accessibility to real-world asset tokenisation. It's a venture with true global scale.”

As the tokenisation of RWAs gains momentum globally, Dubai's proactive stance and platforms like Tokinvest are setting the pace - transforming how assets are issued, accessed, and traded in the digital age.