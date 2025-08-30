Raise Beauty Launches The Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Oil For Hair Fall Control With Korean Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raise Beauty proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation in hair care – the Raise Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Hair Oil (48 ml). Designed with Doubling Technology and enriched with 8 natural oil blends, this advanced scalp treatment oil targets the root causes of hair fall while deeply nourishing the scalp for stronger, healthier hair.
Formulated with 20 years of salon expertise and backed by Korean technology, the Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Oil is a game-changer in the Indian haircare industry. It reduces hair fall by 93% and hair breakage by 97% within just six weeks of regular use, offering women and men a simple yet effective solution for everyday hair struggles.
The Science Behind the Formula
Anti-Hair Loss Complex
.Powered by Rosemary Extract and Turmeric Extract
.Improves scalp circulation, reduces hair loss, and protects against oxidative damage
.Calms scalp inflammation for long-term hair health
Conditioning & Calming Complex
.With Neem Seed Extract, Hemisqualane, and Ceramide NP
.Strengthens the scalp barrier and prevents moisture loss
.Enhances elasticity and shine while soothing dryness, itching, and flaking
Doubling Technology
.Delivers dual benefits of scalp nutrition and conditioning
.Reduces split ends, hair fall, and breakage
.Promotes softer, shinier, and more manageable hair
Easy 3-Step Application
1.Apply Raise Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Oil in sections with the dropper.
2.Massage gently and leave it on for 10–15 minutes.
3.Wash off using the Fall Fighter regime (Exfoliator, Shampoo, and Treatment) for best results.
Why Choose Raise Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Hair Oil?
.Clinically proven to reduce hair fall by 93% in 6 weeks
.Strengthens hair from root to tip with 97% less breakage
.Clarifies scalp to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup
.Suitable for dry hair, damaged hair, and coloured hair
.100% silicone-free with plant-based, natural oils
.Developed by experts at Jean Claude Biguine & Bounce Salons
Expertise You Can Trust
With two decades of experience in beauty and salon care, Raise Beauty combines consumer insights, salon expertise, and advanced Korean innovation. Each formula is tested and perfected by haircare professionals to cater to diverse hair types and textures, ensuring real results that fit modern lifestyles.
Availability
The Raise Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Hair Oil is now available for purchase at
