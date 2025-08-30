UN Appoints New UNFPA Executive Director
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Diene Keita from Guinea as the new Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), succeeding Natalia Kanem of Panama.
Keita currently serves as Acting Executive Director of UNFPA, after having been appointed Deputy Executive Director for Programmes in 2020.
In addition, Keita brings more than three decades of experience in international development and public service, including her role as Minister of Cooperation and African Integration in Guinea.
She has also held senior positions within the United Nations system, having served as UNFPA Representative in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Resident Coordinator in Mauritania, Benin, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
UNFPA works to empower women, girls, and youth to realize their health and reproductive rights, through programs implemented in more than 150 countries. These programs provide a range of services in the field of sexual and reproductive health.
The organization's efforts focus on reducing maternal mortality, addressing gender-based violence, and combating harmful practices such as child marriage.
