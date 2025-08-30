Lalu Yadav, His Son Making Historic Mistakes: JD(U)'S KC Tyagi Slams RJD Over Role In 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) JD(U) senior leader K.C. Tyagi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the RJD and its leadership for what he described as a“historic blunder” for participating in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, led by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Tyagi remarked,“The Congress has taken the lead, which is what they wanted, and the RJD seems unaware of it. Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav never placed the Congress above him for his own use in Uttar Pradesh. Lalu Yadav and his son are making historical mistakes.”

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which entered Saran on Saturday, is being billed by the Congress and INDIA Bloc as a campaign to "protect voting rights and save democracy." The yatra has seen mass participation and public rallies across various districts in Bihar.

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the march in Saran, alongside Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani, underlining Opposition unity.

However, the BJP has hit back hard. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed it a“Ghuspaithiye Bachao Yatra”, alleging that the campaign aims to protect infiltrators rather than democracy. Tyagi appeared to partly validate that concern.

“Some names in the voter lists are duplicated, and there are reports that voters from neighbouring countries are also included in the rolls,” Tyagi said and added,“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is pointing to that only.”

Reacting to another flashpoint during the yatra, where Congress and RJD supporters were caught on video hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tyagi expressed serious concern over the degeneration of political discourse.

“This is not the language of democracy. This is happening for the first time in 75 years of parliamentary democracy,” he claimed, condemning the use of abusive slogans.

The ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', initiated by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has gained greater political significance as leaders from various Opposition parties continue to join the 16-day roadshow in Bihar, which began on August 17.

Saturday turned into a politically-charged day in Bihar as the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' entered Saran district on its 14th day. The event drew massive crowds, enthusiastic slogans, and a festive welcome that transformed the yatra into a show of strength for the Opposition.